Election night tensions see BLM protests erupt across US (VIDEOS)

Troublemakers have been arrested across the US, from Washington DC to Seattle, as anti-racism demonstrators pushed the limits of largely peaceful protest on election night.

Thousands of people took to the streets of cities including Washington DC, Seattle, Portland, and New York after America voted on Tuesday. The demonstrations centered on the racial equality movement, but they have varied in scope and focus.

More than 1,000 people gathered in front of the White House, protesting against Donald Trump’s presidency and campaigning for racial equality, while smaller protests took place elsewhere in the country.

In Washington, people convened on Black Lives Matter (BLM) Plaza, one block away from the White House. Some held “Trump / Pence Out” signs and denounced the president for being a ‘racist’.

Others marched through the city’s downtown area, setting off fireworks, blocking traffic, and confronting bystanders and police. One video shows protesters confronting a passerby and hitting him with a metal bat.

Fights are breaking out at BLM plaza in Washington DC. Someone hits a person on the head with a metal bat. pic.twitter.com/hNtGUT2BD6 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 4, 2020

Videos also emerged from Washington of women twerking on cars and in the streets. Rapper 50 Cent slammed one of them for making a mockery of an important issue.

hoe get out the way, this shit is important. 🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/bd2M8cPc9H — 50cent (@50cent) November 4, 2020

In some areas of DC, black-clad protesters clashed with police, leading to a number of arrests.

Police and protesters have clashed in downtown Washington DC as the election count continues across the US.Follow the latest US Election news: https://t.co/VUlI1mXZz6 | #USElectionpic.twitter.com/IPv2tYFpiZ — LBC News (@LBCNews) November 4, 2020

A good number of BLM supporters marched through the streets of Portland, carrying flags and chanting “black power” as they confronted business owners and residents.

A large crowd of BLM protesters gathered in SE Portland & demand for the abolishment of police. They chant “black power” over and over. Some are armed. pic.twitter.com/h2qwKavvRS — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 4, 2020

In response, Governor Kate Brown authorized the Oregon National Guard to step in and support police operations if needed.

BLM crowds also called for the abolition of the police.

“Defund the police!” “Indict the police!”“Defund the police!”“Abolish the police!”“On the count of three, say ‘fuck the police!’ One, two, three!”“Fuck the police!” pic.twitter.com/kx09jfskXP — Cata Gaitán (@catalinagaitan_) November 4, 2020

A number of people taking part in the demonstrations were seen carrying weapons.

Portland demonstrators were also spotted burning the US flag.

BLM-antifa have gathered in downtown after their march through residential areas of SE Portland. They set a US flag on fire. Video by @TheHannahRay. #PortlandRiots#antifapic.twitter.com/FeNdQBQK3M — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 4, 2020

In Seattle, the police were out in force to prevent further unrest and apprehend troublemakers. “Eight arrests this evening for pedestrian interference, obstruction, assault on an officer, reckless driving, and criminal mischief,” Seattle Police said on Twitter.

It was reported that one person who was arrested had driven over a barricade and into a police bike lane.

In a tweet from the police, demonstrators can be seen blocking a bypass.

Group is moving west on Denny Wy. Public safety warning has been given. pic.twitter.com/Itk6SH3ftz — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) November 4, 2020

Another video showed reported Antifa protesters stealing a ‘Trump 2020’ banner from a member of the public.

Seattle: Antifa press rob man of his Trump flag. pic.twitter.com/mthqUUuzwE — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 4, 2020

One black woman told the Seattle Times that, whoever wins, “it’s going be the same for me. I’m still going to get followed in the store. … I’m still going to get put in a redlined community.”

Cities across the US had prepared themselves for a wave of violence in the wake of Tuesday’s election. Shops and restaurants have been boarded up to prevent the widespread looting that took place earlier in the year.

