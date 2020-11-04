 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'We did win this election': Donald Trump claims victory, plans to go to US Supreme Court
Facebook flags Joe Biden’s ‘We’re gonna win this’ post & reminds that votes have not been counted yet

4 Nov, 2020 07:29
© Joe Biden / Facebook
Facebook has placed a warning label on a post by US presidential candidate Joe Biden after he claimed that he was “on track” to beat Donald Trump in the election.

“Keep the faith, guys. We’re gonna win this,” Biden wrote, encouraging his supporters on election night. The Democratic Party candidate added that he believed he was “on track” to beat incumbent President Donald Trump to the White House.

Facebook quickly placed a warning on Biden’s post, reminding everyone that the vote count is still ongoing, and the winner has not yet been determined.

Trump landed in a similar situation a little earlier, when he wrote “they are trying to STEAL the Election” on Twitter. The social media labeled the content of the tweet as potentially “misleading.”

