Facebook flags Joe Biden’s ‘We’re gonna win this’ post & reminds that votes have not been counted yet

Facebook has placed a warning label on a post by US presidential candidate Joe Biden after he claimed that he was “on track” to beat Donald Trump in the election.

“Keep the faith, guys. We’re gonna win this,” Biden wrote, encouraging his supporters on election night. The Democratic Party candidate added that he believed he was “on track” to beat incumbent President Donald Trump to the White House.

Facebook quickly placed a warning on Biden’s post, reminding everyone that the vote count is still ongoing, and the winner has not yet been determined.

Trump landed in a similar situation a little earlier, when he wrote “they are trying to STEAL the Election” on Twitter. The social media labeled the content of the tweet as potentially “misleading.”

