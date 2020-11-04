Trump winning Ohio, leading in Texas & Montana – projections

A number of US outlets have reported Donald Trump as the likely winner in the battleground state of Ohio, which would secure him 18 Electoral College votes. The incumbent president is also leading in Texas and Montana.

MSNBC, CNN, Fox News, and ABC expect Trump to win Ohio. Trump has received 53.3 percent of the votes there, with nearly 90 percent of the total votes counted so far, MSNBC said.

The networks also said the president is leading by roughly six points over his rival Joe Biden in Texas. However, none of them have called the state for Trump yet. A win in Texas would guarantee 38 votes in the Electoral College.

The AP has declared Montana (three Electoral College votes) for Trump. However, the major US TV networks still say the race there is too early to call for either candidate.

