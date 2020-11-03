 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'We were so robbed': Loyal Hillary supporters celebrate voting for Clinton through Biden, vowing #StillwithHer

3 Nov, 2020 22:57
©  Biden For President/Handout via Reuters
Loyal Hillary Clinton supporters revived a 2016 slogan for the failed presidential candidate and flooded Twitter with messages saying their votes for Joe Biden were really votes for the former secretary of state.

Clinton’s loss to Donald Trump may have happened four years ago, but the wounds from the loss appear to be fresh to her supporters.

“Thank you @HillaryClinton for always leading by example. #StillWithHer,” activist Tom D’Angora tweeted in reaction to a picture of Clinton voting on Tuesday. 

#Stillwithher is a play on “I’m with her,” a slogan from Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.

“We were so robbed of having you as our Rightful President,” reporter Tara Dublin wrote

“I volunteered and voted for Joe Biden because I still remember my daughter's disappointment on election night in 2016. Thank you @HillaryClinton, thank you,” user Tami Sriram added. 

Others talked of “honoring” the former secretary of state, as well as getting “revenge” for 2016.

Clinton has continued to imply the 2016 election was “stolen” from her and has referred to Trump as an “illegitimate president.”

Despite winning the popular vote in 2016, Clinton lost the electoral college to Trump by nearly 80 votes.

