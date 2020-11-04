Trump sweeps South & Middle America red states as Florida, Texas still not called

US President Donald Trump has made a strong showing in traditionally red states, scoring wins across the deep South and parts of Middle America, though large electoral prizes in Texas and Florida have yet to be called.

Trump has been announced winner in southern states including Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas, South Carolina, Missouri and Tennessee, according to projections from the Associated Press and other outlets. The forecasts also listed wins for the president throughout the US hinterland, in states such as North and South Dakota, Nebraska, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Also on rt.com Biden wins New York, projected to take Virginia and others as swing states still too close to call

Trump is also making a strong showing in some Midwest states, with Indiana called in his favor at more than 20 points ahead of Democratic challenger Joe Biden. At 90 percent reporting, West Virginia was also called for Trump, who won with more than 68 percent of the vote to Biden’s 30 percent.

Projections for races in Florida and Texas – worth a hefty 29 and 38 Electoral College votes respectively – put Trump in the lead, but have not been called by any outlet. Though Biden currently counts 131 potential electoral votes to Trump’s 108, the two states could close the gap for the incumbent in what’s still a narrow race.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!