Mitch McConnell wins re-election for Kentucky Senate seat, invokes Martin Luther King in victory speech

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnel has won reelection in Kentucky, retaining his Senate seat for a seventh term and triumphing over a well-funded Democratic challenger, Amy McGrath.

With 89 percent of Kentucky’s precincts reporting results, McConnell led McGrath by just shy of 20 points on Tuesday night, putting the two contenders at 58 and 38.1 percent, respectively.

In his victory speech, McConnell recalled witnessing Martin Luther King’s iconic march on Washington, saying that he had “dreamed about doing big things” with his career, but never expected to be made “the longest serving senator” in Kentucky history.

In his victory speech, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) invokes MLK: “When I witnessed Dr. Martin Luther King’s March on Washington speech … I dreamed about doing big things …” #election2020pic.twitter.com/0m9N9S9NW5 — The Recount (@therecount) November 4, 2020

Though the win does not come as an upset, McGrath made a strong showing in the race, raising a record $36.8 million in the July-September quarter while riding a wave of indignation over the GOP-led Senate’s fast-tracking of a vote to confirm Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, overseen by McConnell as Majority Leader. Despite the influx of donations and outspending the Republican incumbent, however, McConnell appears to have taken the win handily.

Amy McGrath spent nearly $100 million and outspent Mitch McConnell by $30 million, but the Kentucky Republican and Senate GOP Leader cruises to re-election for his 7th term. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 4, 2020

McConnell’s victory has stoked vocal complaints from critics, some baffled that the long-term senator has managed to retain his seat for so many years, while others suggested the win meant “nobody really wants change.”

What happen to draining the swamp? You guys let Mitch McConnell and @JohnCornyn keep their jobs....again. Bad show. Nobody really wants change. #disappointed#ElectionDay — Nate (@JuggerN8) November 4, 2020

Mitch McConnell beat McGrath. I could spit. — Tessa Arlen (@TessaArlen) November 4, 2020

The lawmaker was not without his backers, however, as the win was also met with an outpouring of congratulations, one netizen arguing McConnell would “keep other Republicans in check” in the upper chamber.

.@senatemajldr congrats! Great Victory, we need you to keep other republicans in check. #ElectionDay — Riley (@trumpiswinnin) November 4, 2020

Congrats to @senatemajldr for retaining your seat! — Interiors by Heather B (@Intbyheatherb) November 4, 2020

Congrats @senatemajldr a well deserved 7th term — Tom Wittreich (@tom_wittreich) November 4, 2020

