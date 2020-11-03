 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Little Pimp’? Trump mistakes name of rapper Lil Pump at final campaign rally as critics call for musician’s career to ‘tank’

3 Nov, 2020 14:44
US President Donald Trump invites rapper Lil Pump on stage during his final Make America Great Again rally of the 2020 US Presidential campaign at Gerald R. Ford International Airport on November 2, 2020, in Grand Rapids, Michigan. © AFP / JEFF KOWALSKY
As his reelection campaign wraps up, Donald Trump managed to raise eyebrows one more time, mistakenly introducing a supporter, rapper Lil Pump, as “Little Pimp” in a sitcom-like comedic moment at his final rally in Michigan.

“One of the big superstars of the world, ‘Little Pimp,’” President Trump said, pointing to the rapper, who was standing below the stage with the Grand Rapids, Michigan crowd. The president then half-corrected himself, inviting the musician onstage: “Come on, Little Pump, come on.”

When Lil Pump took the stage, he thanked Trump for “bringing the troops home,” and “doing the right thing.” 

“Do not vote for ‘Sleepy Joe’ at all!” the rapper exclaimed to the cheers of Michiganders, referring to Trump’s Democratic Party challenger, Joe Biden.

The moment quickly went viral with both Trump’s critics and supporters getting a kick out of the president’s mangling of the rapper’s name.

Others simply found the presence of the tattooed and edgy Lil Pump at a Trump rally amusing and in stark contrast with the stereotypical image of a conservative Trump supporter.

A particularly anti-Trump Twitter crowd, however, went on the attack against the rapper, saying his career should “tank” for associating with the Republican president.

Trump supporters, on the other hand, thought it was a great political move to use a celebrity that young people follow to boost the president’s own popularity.

Lil Pump made headlines last week when he endorsed Trump in a rather explicit, profanity-filled announcement. Curiously, the sitting president seems to be winning a noticeable portion of the ‘famous rapper’ vote, with other artists like Lil Wayne and 50 Cent donning the proverbial MAGA hats – though the latter walked back his endorsement after pressure from his ex-girlfriend, comedian Chelsea Handler.

