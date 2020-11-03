‘Little Pimp’? Trump mistakes name of rapper Lil Pump at final campaign rally as critics call for musician’s career to ‘tank’

As his reelection campaign wraps up, Donald Trump managed to raise eyebrows one more time, mistakenly introducing a supporter, rapper Lil Pump, as “Little Pimp” in a sitcom-like comedic moment at his final rally in Michigan.

“One of the big superstars of the world, ‘Little Pimp,’” President Trump said, pointing to the rapper, who was standing below the stage with the Grand Rapids, Michigan crowd. The president then half-corrected himself, inviting the musician onstage: “Come on, Little Pump, come on.”

Lil Pump takes the stage at the Trump rally shortly after 1amET on Election Day. Trump introduces him as "Little Pimp" pic.twitter.com/cS7yqT7c5Q — Brandon Wall (@Walldo) November 3, 2020

When Lil Pump took the stage, he thanked Trump for “bringing the troops home,” and “doing the right thing.”

“Do not vote for ‘Sleepy Joe’ at all!” the rapper exclaimed to the cheers of Michiganders, referring to Trump’s Democratic Party challenger, Joe Biden.

The moment quickly went viral with both Trump’s critics and supporters getting a kick out of the president’s mangling of the rapper’s name.

LIL PIMP! — Jack Posobiec VOTE 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 3, 2020

Lil Pimp 😂😂😂😂. Dude doesn’t even know your name. Prob thinks you are an actual pimp. Please end this circus. Vote today. — Autumn Rowe (@AutumnRoweMusic) November 3, 2020

Others simply found the presence of the tattooed and edgy Lil Pump at a Trump rally amusing and in stark contrast with the stereotypical image of a conservative Trump supporter.

“gucci gang is a lyrical masterpiece” pic.twitter.com/R9Z1J5zrPF — Sahib Rehal (@IAteLastSupper) November 3, 2020

“Gucci gang is one of my favs been a lil pump fan for years”-Them pic.twitter.com/ISYIvBLeJy — CyclopsIsBetterThanWolverine (@Krakoan4Life) November 3, 2020

A particularly anti-Trump Twitter crowd, however, went on the attack against the rapper, saying his career should “tank” for associating with the Republican president.

Lil Pimp. I hope that all of these rappers careers tank. — deray (@deray) November 3, 2020

No one was listening to lil pump music anymore anyway — spookylul (@neekolul) November 3, 2020

Trump supporters, on the other hand, thought it was a great political move to use a celebrity that young people follow to boost the president’s own popularity.

Trump brought Lil Pump on stage to endorse MAGA. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/aTiPyb4IP3 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 3, 2020

Lil Pump made headlines last week when he endorsed Trump in a rather explicit, profanity-filled announcement. Curiously, the sitting president seems to be winning a noticeable portion of the ‘famous rapper’ vote, with other artists like Lil Wayne and 50 Cent donning the proverbial MAGA hats – though the latter walked back his endorsement after pressure from his ex-girlfriend, comedian Chelsea Handler.

Also on rt.com ‘F**k Sleepy Joe!’ Rapper Lil Pump records VIDEO endorsing Trump & blasting Biden’s tax plan

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!