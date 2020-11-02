 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Antifa-affiliated Twitter account shares riot strategy guides in preparation for US election fallout – no matter who wins

2 Nov, 2020 11:01
As US citizens batten down the hatches in preparation for protests, riots and general mayhem on the streets after Tuesday’s presidential election, one Antifa-affiliated group is publishing riot strategy guides on Twitter.

The self-proclaimed “decentralized anarchist collective” CrimethInc has shared a slew of instructionals covering everything from rioter fashionadvice, to first aid for protesters, including how to manage common injuries from police weapons and even how best to treat gunshot wounds.

Within the thread are specific posts relating to helmets, gas masks, goggles, how best to deploy leaf blowers and laser pointers, as well as best practices for brandishing shields and umbrellas in the face of tear gas and on-lethal police munitions. 

CrimethInc even provided a handy protest simulator for would-be anarchists to test their mettle against the authorities in a ‘choose-your-own-adventure’ game.

Of course, the CrimethInc account was quick to add a caveat for the audience, hoping for an anarchist utopia to spring up overnight and preclude the need for any post-election street violence in the extremely unlikely event that both the Democrats and Republicans suddenly decide to scrap the whole thing. 

"We hope none of this will be necessary—we hope Trump will concede the election, Biden and all the other politicians will resign, and we'll suddenly find ourselves in a world without capitalism, white supremacy, or the state,” the post reads, before alluding to the “long fight ahead."

Many derided the would-be revolutionaries, comparing them to children, while some complained they were exacerbating the social problems in the US, while others expressed dismay at how bad the situation has become. Many just laughed at the impending chaos. 

Others cautioned that such posts would merely ramp up tensions across the US, and possibly incite more extreme violence than that which was witnessed across the country this past summer.

Others still claimed that this type of online rhetoric merely inspired so-called “spite votes” for Trump and may result in his re-election.

Meanwhile, local and state officials have warned of violence across the US on election day while business-owners nationwide have already begunboarding up their buildings.

Some people are also advising their fellow citizens to stockpile a week's worth of supplies in anticipation of the violence on the streets. 

 The slew of racial and social justice protests across the US over the past few months, sparked initially by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, may provide some idea of what US citizens, of whatever political ilk, can expect as the ballots are counted and the results announced over the course of Tuesday night.

