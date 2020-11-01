Anti-Trump protesters waiting to intercept MAGA caravan violently clash with NYPD… as convoy halts traffic in New Jersey (VIDEOS)

Protesters blocking roads in Manhattan, hoping to intercept a pro-Donald Trump caravan, ended up clashing with New York City police officers, just as the convoy of Trump supporters itself created a massive jam in New Jersey.

Tensions between the demonstrators and police hit a boiling point in the afternoon as video showed officers resorting to pushing and arresting protesters who refuse to comply, some of whom even hit the officers back with umbrellas and other objects.

NYPD just attacked the antifascist march in NYC. Cops are snatching & arresting antifascists & reporters left & right. pic.twitter.com/b3ZFj5ORf4 — Ash J (@AshAgony) November 1, 2020

NYC: Far-left radicals fail to March on sidewalk. NYPD makes multiple arrests. Radicals and NYPD face-off. pic.twitter.com/9sWc6Ah3mP — Kalen From Scriberr (@FromKalen) November 1, 2020

Far-left protesters fight NYPD officers at violent #antifa protest in Manhattan. Video by @livesmattershow: pic.twitter.com/UsIUxxgr31 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 1, 2020

Other footage shows some protesters angrily yelling at the cops, one even saying, “I hope your children get raped and killed,” a video that has especially gotten attention from conservatives, including Donald Trump Jr.

NYC: “I hope ALL of your children get raped and killed” Triggered Antifa rioter spewing vile rhetoric toward NYPD officers pic.twitter.com/OADWNE6EvK — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) November 1, 2020

This is what we are up against folks this is what these people want for America. https://t.co/Cz0dBtsWXa — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 1, 2020

Protesters also chanted, “how do you spell Nazi? NYPD,” while they marched.

NYC: Antifa chants: “how do you spell NAZI? NYPD!” while marching through Chelsea pic.twitter.com/0GHBqQxdEW — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) November 1, 2020

Multiple people were reportedly arrested during the clashes. Some witnesses reported seeing journalists being arrested in the fray, but the NYPD denied doing so in a public statement, saying “all arrested individuals from today's protests have been verified to not be NYPD credentialed members of the press.” This, however, does not mean independent journalists not arrested.

NYC: Antifa was extremely divided amongst itself today as some Antifa criticized other comrades for being afraid to be arrested for their cause One shames the organizer for being a “white woman leading a black march” pic.twitter.com/tW0OygWhvI — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) November 1, 2020

More video shows that the group itself that gathered, reportedly in the hundreds, was quite divided since they did not reach their goal of actually intercepting the pro-Trump caravan. Dissenters in the group can be heard yelling about a “white woman” leading the group and how the gathering accomplished "nothing."

NYC: After Antifa and BLM failed to find and counter the Trump caravan at their march rally pointOne of the organizers announced they successfully drove Trump supporters out of the city One of the BLM activists then aggressively rebukes them all for cheering pic.twitter.com/7nMHEFr0OI — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) November 1, 2020

The pro-Trump caravan meanwhile stopped traffic momentarily while on the Garden State Parkway in New Jersey.

The caravan was reportedly miles long, with many vehicles sporting pro-Trump flags. Video of the cars and trucks stopped on the highway show supporters leaving their vehicles and waving their flags.

NJ: Trump vehicle convoy shuts down the Garden State Parkway. @realDonaldTrumppic.twitter.com/djgi96aZFk — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 1, 2020

The stoppage, which some reported was due to police, angered Trump critics online.

Apparently it's the police blocking the parade from exiting the highwayWhat is going on here?https://t.co/KYhl6XgfY9 — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) November 1, 2020

The Law and Order when it suits me Trump Train idiots are randomly shutting down the Garden State Parkway for absolutely no reason at all cause MAGA....Interesting how there are no police shooting teargas and rubber bullets at them... I wonder why that is🤔 https://t.co/C3qIZRUzZH — Hadley Sheley (@HadleySheley) November 1, 2020

Trump vehicle convoy shuts down the Garden State Parkway in NJ. Where are all the police? Where is the national guard? Where is the tear gas, police shattering car windows and dragging people from their vehicles? Oh.. I see..it's alright if it's ALL RIGHT pic.twitter.com/NFIa62kwPx — Cleavon MD (@Cleavon_MD) November 1, 2020

