 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

So much for ‘privilege’! Asian women achieve higher median income than WHITE MEN, blowing identity politics out of water

30 Oct, 2020 14:02
Get short URL
So much for ‘privilege’! Asian women achieve higher median income than WHITE MEN, blowing identity politics out of water
In this Dec. 5, 2018 photo, actress-rapper Awkwafina poses for a portrait in Los Angeles. Awkwafina, who appeared in the film, "Crazy Rich Asians," was named as one of eight Breakthrough Entertainers of the Year by the Associated Press. © AP/ Chris Pizzello/Invision
A report by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics on weekly earnings in the third quarter has revealed that Asian women earned more on average during that period than those who supposedly enjoy the ultimate privilege: white men.

Released earlier this month, the report went viral on Friday, with social media posters pointing out the apparent tectonic shift in America’s racial narrative: Asian women in the US have been earning $1,224 per week on average, compared to white men’s $1,122.

The statistic in question sparked something of a debate on Twitter, however, with prominent California lawyer Harmeet Dhillon taking a negative tack. Dhillon claimed such data “will be used to marginalize Asian women” in their workplaces, costing them their current favored employment status as “under-represented minorities.”

Twitter users swiftly labeled her point of view “absurd,” and called for equality in hiring practices.

Another group of commenters simply ridiculed Dhillon’s own position, accusing her of playing the victim, as a woman of Asian descent herself.

Twitter spats aside, many social media users simply expressed how delighted they were for Asian American women, with many declaring them “hard-working”. Some commenters lauded the development as a capitalist success story and even as feminist breakthrough.

Also on rt.com ‘Who said she had our vote?’ Liberals OUTRAGED that undecided black voters won’t automatically back Kamala Harris

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies