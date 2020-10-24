 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

‘Who said she had our vote?’ Liberals OUTRAGED that undecided black voters won’t automatically back Kamala Harris

24 Oct, 2020 13:07
Get short URL
‘Who said she had our vote?’ Liberals OUTRAGED that undecided black voters won’t automatically back Kamala Harris
Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) speaks at a campaign event at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia on October 23, 2020. © Reuters / Dustin Chambers
Undecided black voters shouldn’t examine vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris’ record, and shouldn’t be given airtime if they don’t back Joe Biden – this appears to be the liberal consensus in comments on a recent MSNBC clip.

When MSNBC’s Chris Jansing sat down with three undecided black women voters on Friday, they told her that neither President Donald Trump nor Biden had made a convincing enough case for their vote. After they took issue with Biden’s sponsorship of a controversial crime bill in 1994, Jansing asked whether the presence of Harris on Biden’s ticket swayed them at all.

“No,” and “not at all,” the women responded. “I don’t know who said she had our vote,” one said.

“I hold officials accountable, I don’t care what color you are,” one of the other women said. “Too often we automatically think that because someone looks like you that they’re going to have your best interests at heart, but that’s simply not true.”

The liberal commentariat on Twitter was outraged. Rather than expressing their opinion, one commenter suggested that these women “either need attention or are auditioning for something.” Another man chimed in to claim that “the lack of critical thinking about this particular election by these women is mind boggling,” implying that the smartest choice somehow is to vote for a candidate they disagree with.

Others simply accused them of being “privileged.”

Republicans have in recent years been urging black voters to abandon the Democratic party, whose candidates they usually support in overwhelming numbers. The ‘Blexit’ movement is perhaps the most visible example of this drive, and the group – led by prominent black conservative Candace Owens – staged a rally in Washington, DC, earlier this month.

Also on rt.com Florida factory worker fired for talking to TV station about letter from boss warning of layoffs if Biden wins election – report

However, Biden and Harris look set to take the lion’s share of the black vote. Still, the campaign is still actively courting black voters, particularly black men, suggesting that Team Biden, unlike the squad of Twitter liberals griping at MSNBC’s undecided voters, isn’t taking their votes for granted.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies