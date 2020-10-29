 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Americans divided: Democrats prefer FRANCE to US, while Republicans like Israel better than Mexico & Cuba

29 Oct, 2020 23:56
Get short URL
Americans divided: Democrats prefer FRANCE to US, while Republicans like Israel better than Mexico & Cuba
Democrats ranked France (file photo) more positively than the US, according to a new poll ©  REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Americans of rival political stripes are so divergent on their views of the world that the country Democrats favor even more than the US itself, France, ranks lower than Poland in the eyes of Republicans.

A poll released this week by YouGov Ratings showed that 71 percent of Democrats have a positive view of France, compared to just 43 percent of Republicans. The two sides were similarly divided over Mexico, with 58 percent of Democrats and 29 percent of Republicans holding a positive view.

Also on rt.com Caitlin Johnstone: America has no allies, only hostages

The only country on which the two sides had an even bigger gap in opinion is Israel, which is liked by 69 percent of Republicans but only 36 percent of Democrats. Opinions of Israel among Democrats have worsened so much – 60 percent viewed it as positive in a 2013 Gallup poll – that the Jewish state is now viewed less favorably than Cuba (at 39 percent) or Kenya (43 percent).

Newsweek opinion editor Josh Hammer pointed out left-wing distaste for Israel on Thursday, tweeting that the preference for communist Cuba shows that “this is not JFK's Democratic Party.”

Responses on Twitter merely verified the shift, with one user saying, “Does Cuba deny a people the right to exercise their sovereignty, demolish their homes and confiscate their land?” 

“Democrats support people's right to self-determination over a regime that continues to violently expand into territories that they do not have legal rights to,” said another.

Only 16 percent of Republicans regarded Cuba positively, while Poland (50 percent) was more popular than France.

Perhaps even more meaningful, though, was the divergence of views among Democrats and Republicans about their own nation. Just 68 percent of Democrats said they have a positive view of the US, while 95 percent of Republicans gave their own country a thumbs-up. 

Democrat respondents ranked France and Ireland – both at 71 percent – higher than the US. Republicans actually like Ireland a bit more, at 74 percent.

The one country both parties seem to be more or less in agreement about was Russia, with a 19 percent positive rating among Republicans and 16 percent among Democrats.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies