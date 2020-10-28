 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Everyone is like: ‘Who?’ Trump insider critic ANONYMOUS is revealed to be ‘low-level’ staffer leading to mockery from both sides

28 Oct, 2020 22:14
Anonymous, a supposed senior staffer within the White House behind a book highly critical of President Donald Trump, has been revealed as former chief of staff for the Department of Homeland Security, little-known Miles Taylor.

Taylor revealed his identity on Wednesday through a public statement. While criticizing the president without revealing his name over the years, Taylor wrote both a blistering 2018 New York Times op-ed and a 2019 book both describing Trump as an ineffective and “amoral” leader who was not prepared for any of his duties as president. Taylor painted himself as part of a group working aggressively to stop the president’s agendas from moving forward. 

Taylor resigned in June of last year and has been a public critic of the Trump administration since then, even endorsing Joe Biden for president that summer.

Taylor has denied being Anonymous in the past and despite media reports and Trump critics describing him at the time as being a senior official in the administration with close access to the president, Trump denied knowing Taylor on Wednesday and months before the reveal. 

“Who is Miles Taylor? Said he was ‘anonymous,’ but I don’t know him - never even heard of him,” the president tweeted, adding that it’s been a New York Times “scam” and CNN, which Taylor had contributed to, should “fire, shame, and punish everybody associated with this fraud on the American people.”

The revelation of Taylor’s name and former position has mostly just made for easy fodder for conservatives to mock those who had put faith in the ‘insider’ turning out to be someone more well-known or significant in the administration.

“I can’t stop laughing. What a bust. Everyone is like ‘who?” Richard Grenell, the former acting director of national intelligence, wrote. 

“Miles Taylor chose to write as ‘Anonymous’ so no one would know who he was but he could have written under his name and still no one would know who he was,” writer Kate Hyde tweeted

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany released a public statement about Taylor, calling him a “low-level, disgruntled employee,” as well as a “liar and coward.”

Now that Taylor has revealed who he is publicly, his critics go beyond just supporters of the president. Without the protection of anonymity, liberals have already found reasons to villainize his connection to the Trump administration. He’s already criticized for being part of the administration’s immigration policies, which have been pointed to by Trump’s critics as his harshest and most controversial.

There’s likely only going to be more to criticize about Taylor for true liberals, as he claims he remains a Republican and his past stances don’t quite align with traditionally liberal beliefs. For instance, one article written by Taylor in 2012, titled ‘Why world peace is immoral and dangerous,’ is already being shared on social media.

