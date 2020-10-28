‘Everyone is like: ‘Who?’ Trump insider critic ANONYMOUS is revealed to be ‘low-level’ staffer leading to mockery from both sides

Anonymous, a supposed senior staffer within the White House behind a book highly critical of President Donald Trump, has been revealed as former chief of staff for the Department of Homeland Security, little-known Miles Taylor.

Taylor revealed his identity on Wednesday through a public statement. While criticizing the president without revealing his name over the years, Taylor wrote both a blistering 2018 New York Times op-ed and a 2019 book both describing Trump as an ineffective and “amoral” leader who was not prepared for any of his duties as president. Taylor painted himself as part of a group working aggressively to stop the president’s agendas from moving forward.

Taylor resigned in June of last year and has been a public critic of the Trump administration since then, even endorsing Joe Biden for president that summer.

Taylor has denied being Anonymous in the past and despite media reports and Trump critics describing him at the time as being a senior official in the administration with close access to the president, Trump denied knowing Taylor on Wednesday and months before the reveal.

“Who is Miles Taylor? Said he was ‘anonymous,’ but I don’t know him - never even heard of him,” the president tweeted, adding that it’s been a New York Times “scam” and CNN, which Taylor had contributed to, should “fire, shame, and punish everybody associated with this fraud on the American people.”

....associated with this FRAUD on the American people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 28, 2020

Watch Miles Taylor lie twice in 22 seconds.Are you aware of who "Anonymous" is? > "I'm not."You're not "Anonymous"? > "No." pic.twitter.com/6q603PGmTY — Trump War Room - Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 28, 2020

The revelation of Taylor’s name and former position has mostly just made for easy fodder for conservatives to mock those who had put faith in the ‘insider’ turning out to be someone more well-known or significant in the administration.

“I can’t stop laughing. What a bust. Everyone is like ‘who?” Richard Grenell, the former acting director of national intelligence, wrote.

I can’t stop laughing. What a bust. Everyone is like “who?” https://t.co/uNJyfpXPXw — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) October 28, 2020

“Miles Taylor chose to write as ‘Anonymous’ so no one would know who he was but he could have written under his name and still no one would know who he was,” writer Kate Hyde tweeted.

Miles Taylor - Anonymous Bro - was not a senior administration officer. The entire Anonymous narrative was another media hoax! — Vote Early Cernovich (@Cernovich) October 28, 2020

Oh man, I love love love love this: "Miles Taylor" is a CNN contributor. OF COURSE HE IS. Oh man, God bless everyone involved in this story. And apologies to all the actual high-level Trump officials who were falsely accused of being this dude, a literal CNN contributor. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 28, 2020

Tony Bobulinksi had real news with documentation about Biden's entanglement w/ China and no one cared. But now I have to watch wall-to-wall coverage about some low level flunky with a book deal he doesn't deserve. — Rachel Bovard (@rachelbovard) October 28, 2020

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany released a public statement about Taylor, calling him a “low-level, disgruntled employee,” as well as a “liar and coward.”

In a statement, @PressSec calls former DHS Chief of Staff, who just revealed himself as "Anonymous," a "low-level, disgruntled former staffer" who is a "liar and a coward." pic.twitter.com/m0aopRyfSi — Sara Cook (@saraecook) October 28, 2020

PROOF: Miles Taylor, who now admits to being “Anonymous,” once told us he was NOT Anonymous. He LIED!This is everything people hate about Washington — two-faced liars who push their own agendas at the expense of the People. This is the epitome of the swamp! ⬇️ https://t.co/cNz1Fgpz5g — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) October 28, 2020

Now that Taylor has revealed who he is publicly, his critics go beyond just supporters of the president. Without the protection of anonymity, liberals have already found reasons to villainize his connection to the Trump administration. He’s already criticized for being part of the administration’s immigration policies, which have been pointed to by Trump’s critics as his harshest and most controversial.

Apparently Anoymous will not be spared by the Truth and Reconciliation commitee. https://t.co/S8TdqrXEFI — Kyle Shideler (@ShidelerK) October 28, 2020

Miles Taylor complained in writing about Trump’s anti-immigrant policies. But he worked as the @DHSgov secretary’s chief of staff as she helped launch family separation. Now, he wants us all to douse him in holy water. Other Trump officials will want the same. Don’t fall for it. — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) October 28, 2020

To be clear, Miles Taylor should absolutely be welcomed into the ranks of Biden voters. He just shouldn't expect to become, or be anointed as, a (thought) leader of undoing what he helped do. — Anand Giridharadas (@AnandWrites) October 28, 2020

Imagine if Miles Taylor had attached his name to the original Anonymous Op-Ed and then resigned? That would have been courage. — Wajahat "Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic" Ali (@WajahatAli) October 28, 2020

There’s likely only going to be more to criticize about Taylor for true liberals, as he claims he remains a Republican and his past stances don’t quite align with traditionally liberal beliefs. For instance, one article written by Taylor in 2012, titled ‘Why world peace is immoral and dangerous,’ is already being shared on social media.

Why ‘world peace’ is immoral and dangerousBy MILES TAYLOR https://t.co/hg1NTlvs19 — Vote Early Cernovich (@Cernovich) October 28, 2020

