DC police unleash tear gas & stun grenades in clashes with protesters after man dies in botched traffic stop (VIDEO)
Footage circulated on social media on Tuesday night showing activists facing off with police, with tear gas and flashbang grenades seen deployed against the demonstrators. Some protesters appear to have returned fire with improvised projectiles.
Tear gas has been deployed at dc 4th district #BlackLivesMatter#dmv#KaronHylton#dcprotest#dcprotests#blmprotest#BLM#HappeningNow#BLMDC#Breakingnews#ACAB#DC#WashingtonDC#Breakingnews#Breakingpic.twitter.com/OSRfOcgsNs— RawsMedia (@rawsmedia) October 28, 2020
This was the See you in about 10 minutes ago as mpd started using flash bangs on protesters #BlackLivesMatter#dmv#KaronHylton#dcprotest#dcprotests#blmprotest#BLM#HappeningNow#BLMDC#Breakingnews#ACAB#DC#WashingtonDC#Breakingnews#Breakingpic.twitter.com/OLvnIAg285— RawsMedia (@rawsmedia) October 28, 2020
BREAKING VIDEO: Riot police in DC firing tear gas and flash bangs at protesters. #DCProtestspic.twitter.com/CEEQnOJVH0— Anoncat ☭☂️🏴 ➐ (@anoncatanoncat) October 28, 2020
Other videos captured the moment police moved in on a group of protesters, who reportedly fled the scene, as well as the aftermath of vandalism at a DC police station, where windows were seen smashed.
Mpd have started to move in as demonstrator run away from dc police #BlackLivesMatter#dmv#KaronHylton#dcprotest#dcprotests#blmprotest#BLM#HappeningNow#BLMDC#Breakingnews#ACAB#DC#WashingtonDC#Breakingnews#Breakingpic.twitter.com/OSpZrIWQry— RawsMedia (@rawsmedia) October 28, 2020
BREAKING: protestors have broken windows @DCPoliceDept 4D station @nbcwashington details TBA #KaronHyltonpic.twitter.com/1B09nhwse4— Jackie Bensen (@jackiebensen) October 27, 2020
The unrest was sparked after Hylton, 20, was involved in a fatal moped crash last Friday. DC law enforcement claims officers attempted to make a traffic stop after the man was spotted riding without a helmet, but that Hylton collided with a vehicle as he exited an alley, later dying of his injuries. Activists have challenged the police account, however, alleging Hylton was struck by a squad car, and are now demanding the release of body cam footage from the officers present for the fatal crash.
