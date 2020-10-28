 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH Looters ransack stores in Philadelphia as protesters face off with riot cops over police shooting

28 Oct, 2020 00:54
FILE PHOTO ©  Reuters / David 'Dee' Delgado
Looters have taken to the streets of Philadelphia for the second night in a row as unrest and demonstrations continue after the fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace. Multiple businesses have already been ransacked.

Not long after activists gathered for another round of protests on Tuesday night, looters were seen hitting several stores around the city, including a Foot Locker, a Target, a Walmart and a liquor store. Footage of the plunder has circulated across social media.

Groups of individuals were seen milling around a number of businesses, many bringing vehicles to cart away the loot, including one person who showed up with a U-Haul rental moving truck. 

Some were also filmed leaving the area around a liquor store as they carried armfuls of merchandise.

Another small crowd was seen breaking into a Foot Locker, which also fell victim to looters on Monday night.

Others apparently attempted to gain entry into a Target as well, with footage showing a heavy police presence around the store, whose boarded-up doors and windows appear to have been damaged in a break-in.

Elsewhere in the city, demonstrators confronted police clad in riot gear following a brief protest march, facing down officers while shouting slogans against law enforcement. RT’s video agency Ruptly was on the scene to document the standoff.

