WATCH Looters ransack stores in Philadelphia as protesters face off with riot cops over police shooting

Looters have taken to the streets of Philadelphia for the second night in a row as unrest and demonstrations continue after the fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace. Multiple businesses have already been ransacked.

Not long after activists gathered for another round of protests on Tuesday night, looters were seen hitting several stores around the city, including a Foot Locker, a Target, a Walmart and a liquor store. Footage of the plunder has circulated across social media.

Philadelphia is going to get ravaged tonight. Already chaos and looting #Phillypic.twitter.com/3Pd1oOL4Qc — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) October 28, 2020

Groups of individuals were seen milling around a number of businesses, many bringing vehicles to cart away the loot, including one person who showed up with a U-Haul rental moving truck.

HAPPENING NOW: Widespread looting in Philadelphia during 2nd night of unrest; Rioters seen clearing out a pharmacy and carrying TVs out of a WalMart Video via @6abcpic.twitter.com/hBBhDWn3Py — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 28, 2020

Some were also filmed leaving the area around a liquor store as they carried armfuls of merchandise.

Another small crowd was seen breaking into a Foot Locker, which also fell victim to looters on Monday night.

#BREAKING NOW: As widespread looting continues in Philly, this Rite-Aid Pharmacy is now being ransacked. pic.twitter.com/c0UmKt9F1m — Preston Phillips (@PrestonTVNews) October 28, 2020

Others apparently attempted to gain entry into a Target as well, with footage showing a heavy police presence around the store, whose boarded-up doors and windows appear to have been damaged in a break-in.

Elsewhere in the city, demonstrators confronted police clad in riot gear following a brief protest march, facing down officers while shouting slogans against law enforcement. RT’s video agency Ruptly was on the scene to document the standoff.

Also on rt.com Pennsylvania National Guard deployed to Philadelphia after night of riots, looting & ATM explosions

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!