 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Pennsylvania National Guard deployed to Philadelphia after night of riots, looting & ATM explosions

27 Oct, 2020 22:42
Get short URL
Pennsylvania National Guard deployed to Philadelphia after night of riots, looting & ATM explosions
(L) A burning police car is seen during rioting and unrest in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 27, 2020; (R) An ATM destroyed by rioters amid unrest in Philadelphia. ©  Twitter / @KittyLists / screenshot;  Reuters / David 'Dee' Delgado
Several hundred troops from the Pennsylvania National Guard have been mobilized in Philadelphia following a night of violent unrest over a fatal police shooting, as city officials predict another bout of rioting.

Governor Tom Wolf directed the state’s National Guard to deploy to assist local law enforcement “in protecting life, property and the right to peacefully assemble and protest,” public affairs officer Lieutenant Colonel Keith Hickox said in a statement, giving no specifics for the number of troops mobilized.

The deployment comes after a chaotic night of protests and rioting in Philadelphia over the police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr., a 27-year-old black man officers claim was armed during the encounter. The ensuing unrest saw looting, vandalism – including a wave of ATM bombings – clashes with law enforcement that left dozens of officers injured and acts of arson around the city, which continued into Tuesday morning.

“We were hoping that we won't have any repeat of what we've seen last night and we're taking every precaution that we can,” Philadelphia’s Democratic Mayor Jim Kenney said after the Guard deployment was announced.

Also on rt.com Riots & looting in Philadelphia after black man armed with knife shot dead by police (VIDEOS)

While police commissioner Danielle Outlaw warned of “additional incidents of civil unrest” by Tuesday night, Hickox said the Guard troops would arrive in the city in the next 24 to 48 hours, suggesting the deployment may not arrive in time to preempt a second round of rioting.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies