WATCH moment Philly officer is mowed down by speeding truck during riots caught on livestream

Philadelphia has seen a spree of violence in the wake of the shooting of a black man by police. In one incident a speeding truck hit an officer who was holding a line in a riot-hit West Philly neighborhood.

The footage, which was livestreamed, shows a group of police officers wearing helmets and forming a line at 52nd and Walnut Street. Then there’s a commotion, and a large black truck makes a turn at high speed, apparently hitting one of the cops in the process.

WARNING: DISTURBING VIDEO

Officer down. They just hit a cop with a car. #Philly Philadelphia, PA (clipped from @after_theaction live stream) pic.twitter.com/dy9H0sWxja — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) October 27, 2020

The officer was shown lying on the ground motionless after the apparent hit-and-run. Local media and police would not immediately report the victim’s condition. Officers told local media they had stopped the suspected driver minutes after the incident.

The Philadelphia commercial district, where the incident happened, suffered considerable property damage amid a night of protesting and rioting. The city was gripped by unrest after the police shooting of a black man, Walter Wallace Jr., which was filmed by onlookers and quickly went viral.

Also on rt.com Riots & looting in Philadelphia after black man armed with knife shot dead by police (VIDEOS)

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!