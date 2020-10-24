 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Trump critics lose it as ‘permanent manned presence on the Moon’ and trip to Mars listed as Republican priorities

24 Oct, 2020 15:58
©  REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Space exploration doesn’t seem to hold much interest for President Donald Trump’s critics, as they’ve blasted the Republican Party’s announcement of prioritizing manned missions to the Moon and Mars as “out of touch.”

According to a Friday tweet from the Republican Party’s Twitter account, some of President Trump’s priorities for a second term include a “permanent presence” on the Moon and the first manned mission to Mars.

“Who in the f**k gives a flying f**k about putting motherf**kers on The Moon and Mars?” ‘Superbad’ star Seth Rogan tweeted in reaction.

“...Everyone?” one confused user tweeted back to him. 

“The Republican Party proves that it is in touch with issues of concern to voters,” author Teri Kanefield wrote

Many critics pointed out that jobs and a Covid-19 vaccine should be higher on the list of things to accomplish for the president. 

“Ending the present ongoing mass casualty event should probably make it into your top four,” former presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg tweeted

Other “priorities” listed by the GOP, however, actually do include developing a Covid-19 vaccine by the end of the year. The rest include establishing a “national high-speed wireless internet network,” building the “world’s greatest infrastructure system,” and lowering health insurance premiums. 

The president has shown interest in space exploration in the past, with both the creation of the Space Force, and NASA launching the first astronauts into space this year since 2011 with the Crew Dragon mission, in partnership with Elon Musk’s SpaceX. 

He’s also tweeted his support for a mission to Mars in the past, even saying NASA should “not be talking about going to the Moon” since a manned mission was already sent there “50 years ago.”

