Trump critics lose it as ‘permanent manned presence on the Moon’ and trip to Mars listed as Republican priorities

Space exploration doesn’t seem to hold much interest for President Donald Trump’s critics, as they’ve blasted the Republican Party’s announcement of prioritizing manned missions to the Moon and Mars as “out of touch.”

According to a Friday tweet from the Republican Party’s Twitter account, some of President Trump’s priorities for a second term include a “permanent presence” on the Moon and the first manned mission to Mars.

Pres. Trump is fighting for YOU! Here are some of his priorities for a 2nd term:*Establish Permanent Manned Presence on The Moon*Send the 1st Manned Mission to Mars *Build World’s Greatest Infrastructure System*Establish National High-Speed Wireless Internet Network — GOP (@GOP) October 23, 2020

“Who in the f**k gives a flying f**k about putting motherf**kers on The Moon and Mars?” ‘Superbad’ star Seth Rogan tweeted in reaction.

“...Everyone?” one confused user tweeted back to him.

“The Republican Party proves that it is in touch with issues of concern to voters,” author Teri Kanefield wrote.

Will Trump be the permanent resident of this Moon colony? I could be swayed by that... pic.twitter.com/yqMmvhwM2R — Allison Ball (@allisonball570) October 24, 2020

Many critics pointed out that jobs and a Covid-19 vaccine should be higher on the list of things to accomplish for the president.

“Ending the present ongoing mass casualty event should probably make it into your top four,” former presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg tweeted.

This all makes a lot of sense when you realize COVID-19 isn’t a problem outside of Earth. Oh, and “Waiting for Infrustructure Week” gets renewed. Yay. https://t.co/dWu0WSxD9j — Dan Rather (@DanRather) October 23, 2020

Omg this is real HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH NO MENTION OF COVID OR JOBS!!!! HAHAHAHAHAHAHA https://t.co/H3Rip0HB3x — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 23, 2020

So completely and totally out of touch. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 23, 2020

Other “priorities” listed by the GOP, however, actually do include developing a Covid-19 vaccine by the end of the year. The rest include establishing a “national high-speed wireless internet network,” building the “world’s greatest infrastructure system,” and lowering health insurance premiums.

The president has shown interest in space exploration in the past, with both the creation of the Space Force, and NASA launching the first astronauts into space this year since 2011 with the Crew Dragon mission, in partnership with Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

He’s also tweeted his support for a mission to Mars in the past, even saying NASA should “not be talking about going to the Moon” since a manned mission was already sent there “50 years ago.”

For all of the money we are spending, NASA should NOT be talking about going to the Moon - We did that 50 years ago. They should be focused on the much bigger things we are doing, including Mars (of which the Moon is a part), Defense and Science! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2019

