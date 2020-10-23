 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Plot twist: Man caught ‘preparing’ to assassinate Joe Biden had wanted to ‘SAVE BERNIE,’ court docs reportedly show

23 Oct, 2020 21:25
Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) and former Vice President Joe Biden during a Democratic debate in Las Vegas, February 19, 2020. ©  REUTERS/Mike Blake
Reports that a man arrested in North Carolina plotted to kill Democratic candidate Joe Biden, announced just before the final presidential debate, left out that he wanted to ‘save’ his rival for the nomination, Bernie Sanders.

The arrest of  Seattle-born Alexander Hillel Treisman, 19, made the news on Thursday night but dated back to September, when he was indicted by a federal grand jury on child pornography charges.  Police “stumbled” upon the van Treisman had allegedly abandoned at a bank in Kannapolis, North Carolina and found a rifle, explosives and $509,000 inside, multiple outlets reported on Friday.

However, Treisman hasn’t actually been charged with plotting to assassinate Biden, at least not yet.

While the announcement of his arrest and charges on the eve of the presidential debate, led to frenzied speculation that he was a “right-wing radical” and finger-pointing at President Donald Trump, details published Friday suggest Treisman was nothing of the sort.

According to court documents cited by the Washington Post and the Daily Beast on Friday, Treisman had posted on Reddit that he had to “save bernie” and posted a meme wondering if he should kill Biden days after Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) suspended his presidential campaign on April 8. Sanders went on to endorse Biden on April 13.

“My hatred is for the complacent American people who will turn u in for their own satisfaction. But aside from former goals, my eyes on the future. If anything I have to save bernie,” Treisman had written on another platform, iFunny, according to the documents. 

The authorities also allege he ran a number of Google searches “between March and May” about state gun laws and rifle parts.

Treisman reportedly told the police he did not intend to actually harm anyone, saying that “all online threats were part of a persona.” The detention memo noted he had no prior criminal history and had been “diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome” at age 12. Previously a separate diagnosis, Asperger’s was folded into the broader Autism Spectrum Disorder in 2013.

Actual charges against Treisman related to “a total of 1,248 videos and 6,721 images of child pornography content” found on a total of eight devices, according to the detention memo dated October 6.

