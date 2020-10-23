19-yo man with van full of guns & explosives arrested, was plotting to assassinate Joe Biden

Newly-released court documents show a man was arrested in Kannapolis, North Carolina in possession of firearms and explosives. He had reportedly researched how to kill presidential candidate Joe Biden.

A van belonging to Alexander Hillel Treisman, 19, was found at a Kannapolis bank filled with guns, books on making bombs, explosive materials, multiple driver’s licenses, and hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash.

The van was abandoned and towed at the request of the bank, and then subsequently searched by police officers.

Court docs say Alexander Treisman left this van at a Kannapolis Fifth Third Bank. In it police discovered a bunch of guns, explosive material and $509K. Investigators later discovered his obsession with mass shootings, terrorism and a post whether to “kill Joe Biden.” @wsoctvpic.twitter.com/Au1YhPaKlj — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) October 22, 2020

Police also say they found child pornography on Hillel’s computer, as well as chat rooms where he reportedly spoke to others about a plan to kill Biden.

An investigation launched after the May arrest also led to police finding that Treisman had researched Biden’s home address and even traveled to a restaurant within miles of the former vice president’s home and had a checklist that ended with the word “execute.”

Treisman is currently being held in custody and facing child pornography charges while the larger case regarding Biden is being built by authorities.

