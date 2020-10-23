 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
19-yo man with van full of guns & explosives arrested, was plotting to assassinate Joe Biden

23 Oct, 2020 01:21
©  REUTERS/Leah Millis
Newly-released court documents show a man was arrested in Kannapolis, North Carolina in possession of firearms and explosives. He had reportedly researched how to kill presidential candidate Joe Biden.

A van belonging to Alexander Hillel Treisman, 19, was found at a Kannapolis bank filled with guns, books on making bombs, explosive materials, multiple driver’s licenses, and hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash. 

The van was abandoned and towed at the request of the bank, and then subsequently searched by police officers. 

Police also say they found child pornography on Hillel’s computer, as well as chat rooms where he reportedly spoke to others about a plan to kill Biden.

An investigation launched after the May arrest also led to police finding that Treisman had researched Biden’s home address and even traveled to a restaurant within miles of the former vice president’s home and had a checklist that ended with the word “execute.”

Treisman is currently being held in custody and facing child pornography charges while the larger case regarding Biden is being built by authorities.

