FBI asks to interview former Hunter Biden business partner after he said Joe Biden was involved in son’s foreign business dealings

The FBI has asked to interview investor Tony Bobulinski, the ex-business partner of Hunter Biden who alleged Thursday that Joe Biden was involved in his son’s overseas deals, contrary to the presidential candidate's statements.

The Senate Homeland Security Committee announced the request, saying the interview that Bobulinski had scheduled with the committee for Friday would be postponed so he could instead meet with the FBI. “I appreciate that the FBI has a job to do, and I am glad they are finally taking an interest in these concerning financial matters that our committees have been investigating for months,” Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) said in a statement.

Bobulinski issued a statement to the press Thursday evening in Nashville, shortly before the debate between Biden and President Donald Trump, saying the former vice president was “plainly familiar at least at a high level” with Hunter Biden’s business plans in China. Bobulinski said he was introduced to Joe Biden by Hunter Biden, and that they had an hour-long meeting to discuss the Bidens’ planned Chinese business ventures.

Bobulinski said he also received an email from Hunter Biden in May 2017 indicating that “the Big Guy,” meaning Joe Biden, would be given a 10 percent stake in their planned SinoHawk Holdings venture in China. Bobulinski added that he later objected to Hunter Biden’s request that the company wire $5 million to entities controlled by the Biden family, saying SinoHawk “could not be Hunter’s personal piggy bank.” He said he learnt from a Senate report last month that the money was wired anyway.

The FBI, which reportedly also asked Bobulinski to turn over copies of the data on his phones, declined to confirm or deny that it's investigating the matter.

Reports about Hunter Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine and China surfaced in the past week, based largely on emails found on a laptop he allegedly left to be fixed at a Delaware repair shop. Articles in the New York Post suggested he was profiting in overseas deals by peddling his father’s political influence, and that he had arranged meetings for foreign business associates with Joe Biden. The Democrat presidential candidate has said repeatedly that he has never discussed his son's overseas business dealings.

