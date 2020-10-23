 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
No, not the animal: Georgia lawmaker crowned ‘dimwit of the year’ after trying to dunk on Trump for saying ‘coyotes’ smuggle kids

23 Oct, 2020 07:28
No, not the animal: Georgia lawmaker crowned ‘dimwit of the year’ after trying to dunk on Trump for saying ‘coyotes’ smuggle kids
Suspected 'coyote' smuggling people across the US-Mexico border ; the other kind of 'coyote' ©  REUTERS/ Loren Elliott / US Fish and Wildlife Service
Social media users licked their chops after a Georgia lawmaker attempted to mock President Donald Trump for saying ‘coyotes’ traffic children across the border, apparently unaware that he wasn’t referring to the animal.

The not-so-hot take came in response to a comment made by Trump during Thursday’s rowdy presidential debate between the incumbent Republican and Democratic nominee Joe Biden. 

When asked by moderator Kristen Welker of NBC News about more than 500 children who were separated from their parents or adult guardians after trying to illegally cross the US-Mexico border, Trump insisted that many of them are victims of human trafficking. 

“These children are brought here by coyotes and lots of bad people, cartels, and they used to use them to get into our country,” he said. 

This is when a tweet authored by Georgia Democratic State Rep. Dar’shun Kendrick went viral for all the wrong reasons. 

“Did @realDonaldTrump just say 545 kids they can't find their parents for came over through "cartels and coyotes"?! How the hell does a coyote bring a whole human across the border?!  Lord-----stop talking,” she wrote, oblivious to the stampede of mockery that would soon overwhelm her notifications. 

A simple Google search reveals that dictionaries list “coyote” as an informal name for criminals who smuggle Latin Americans into the United States. 

It seems most people on Twitter knew this, and they did not hesitate to inform Kendrick that, despite her claim to the contrary, Trump was not actually referring to the 4-legged mammal. 

Conservative pundit Carmine Sabia declared Kendrick “Dimwit of the Year,” while other right-leaning journalists speculated that she might be the least intelligent person with an internet connection. 

One observer noted that “coyote” was well-known slang for a human trafficker, and urged the Georgia lawmaker to “watch some Netflix please.” 

Undeterred, Kendrick shot back that she has no time to watch streaming services because she’s “out here trying to stop [Trump] from continuing to kill Americans.”

Last night’s debate in Nashville, Tennessee caused a historic Twitter meltdown as conservatives and liberals sparred on social media over who emerged the victor. 

