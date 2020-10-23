No, not the animal: Georgia lawmaker crowned ‘dimwit of the year’ after trying to dunk on Trump for saying ‘coyotes’ smuggle kids

Social media users licked their chops after a Georgia lawmaker attempted to mock President Donald Trump for saying ‘coyotes’ traffic children across the border, apparently unaware that he wasn’t referring to the animal.

The not-so-hot take came in response to a comment made by Trump during Thursday’s rowdy presidential debate between the incumbent Republican and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

When asked by moderator Kristen Welker of NBC News about more than 500 children who were separated from their parents or adult guardians after trying to illegally cross the US-Mexico border, Trump insisted that many of them are victims of human trafficking.

“These children are brought here by coyotes and lots of bad people, cartels, and they used to use them to get into our country,” he said.

This is when a tweet authored by Georgia Democratic State Rep. Dar’shun Kendrick went viral for all the wrong reasons.

“Did @realDonaldTrump just say 545 kids they can't find their parents for came over through "cartels and coyotes"?! How the hell does a coyote bring a whole human across the border?! Lord-----stop talking,” she wrote, oblivious to the stampede of mockery that would soon overwhelm her notifications.

Did @realDonaldTrump just say 545 kids they can't find their parents for came over through "cartels and coyotes"?! How the hell does a coyote bring a whole human across the border?! Lord-----stop talking. #FinalDebate — Dar'shun Kendrick (@DarshunKendrick) October 23, 2020

A simple Google search reveals that dictionaries list “coyote” as an informal name for criminals who smuggle Latin Americans into the United States.

It seems most people on Twitter knew this, and they did not hesitate to inform Kendrick that, despite her claim to the contrary, Trump was not actually referring to the 4-legged mammal.

What Democrats think Trump meant by coyotes bringing illegal aliens across the border, completely unaware it’s the term for smugglers they pay to help get them here. 😆 #Debates2020pic.twitter.com/7Li0NXjhD2 — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) October 23, 2020

Conservative pundit Carmine Sabia declared Kendrick “Dimwit of the Year,” while other right-leaning journalists speculated that she might be the least intelligent person with an internet connection.

One observer noted that “coyote” was well-known slang for a human trafficker, and urged the Georgia lawmaker to “watch some Netflix please.”

Undeterred, Kendrick shot back that she has no time to watch streaming services because she’s “out here trying to stop [Trump] from continuing to kill Americans.”

I don't have time for Netflix. Out here trying to stop @realDonaldTrump from continuing to kill Americans — Dar'shun Kendrick (@DarshunKendrick) October 23, 2020

Last night’s debate in Nashville, Tennessee caused a historic Twitter meltdown as conservatives and liberals sparred on social media over who emerged the victor.

