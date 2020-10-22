Close encounters of the blurred kind: Popstars Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato report contact with ALIENS

During a recent interview, popstar Miley Cyrus claimed she had a close encounter with a UFO, and even locked eyes with its extraterrestrial pilot. She’s not the only pop star to have had recent, otherworldly experiences either.

Speaking with designer Rick Owens, 27-year-old Cyrus claims she was traveling through Southern California with a friend when they were pursued by a “flying snowplow.”

“I was driving through San Bernardino with my friend, and I got chased down by some sort of UFO,” Cyrus says, cautioning that she had “also bought weed wax from a guy in a van in front of a taco shop, so it could have been the weed wax.”

Cyrus claimed several other cars witnessed the event as did her traveling companion.

“But the best way to describe it is a flying snowplow. It had this big plow in the front of it and was glowing yellow. I did see it flying, and my friend saw it, too.”

Even more out-of-this-world, Cyrus claims she locked eyes with the craft's pilot but didn't feel threatened by it at all.

“It looked at me and we made eye contact, and I think that’s what really shook me, looking into the eyes of something that I couldn’t quite wrap my head around,” the pop star explained, adding that she was shaken for almost a week after the alleged close encounter, and “thought they might come back.”

Curiously, fellow pop star Demi Lovato also claims to have had close encounters of the alien kind in recent days. The 28-year-old took to Instagram to recount her experiences in Joshua Tree National Park in southern California with Dr. Steven Greer, a self-proclaimed authority on “UFOs, ET intelligence, and initiating peaceful contact with ET civilizations.”

“I also have witnessed the most incredibly profound sightings both in the sky as well as feet away from me,” Lovato wrote in a message to her 93 million Instagram followers that accompanied blurry footage and stills of lights of unknown origin in the California skies.

Lovato’s experiences align with Cyrus’ claims, at least geographically, though there was no mention of flying, glowing snowplows.

She also issued a call for people to join her in learning to “meditate and make contact” with aliens, claiming that if just one percent of Earth’s population did so, it would force world governments to acknowledge the existence of aliens among us and stop the destruction of the planet.

Perhaps storming 'Area 51' in 2020 will be done remotely.

