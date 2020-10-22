Close encounters of the blurred kind: Popstars Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato report contact with ALIENS
Speaking with designer Rick Owens, 27-year-old Cyrus claims she was traveling through Southern California with a friend when they were pursued by a “flying snowplow.”
“I was driving through San Bernardino with my friend, and I got chased down by some sort of UFO,” Cyrus says, cautioning that she had “also bought weed wax from a guy in a van in front of a taco shop, so it could have been the weed wax.”
Cyrus claimed several other cars witnessed the event as did her traveling companion.
“But the best way to describe it is a flying snowplow. It had this big plow in the front of it and was glowing yellow. I did see it flying, and my friend saw it, too.”
Even more out-of-this-world, Cyrus claims she locked eyes with the craft's pilot but didn't feel threatened by it at all.
Curiously, fellow pop star Demi Lovato also claims to have had close encounters of the alien kind in recent days. The 28-year-old took to Instagram to recount her experiences in Joshua Tree National Park in southern California with Dr. Steven Greer, a self-proclaimed authority on “UFOs, ET intelligence, and initiating peaceful contact with ET civilizations.”
The past few days I’ve spent in Joshua Tree with a small group of loved ones and @dr.steven.greer and his CE5 team. Over the past couple months I have dug deep into the science of consciousness and experienced not only peace and serenity like I’ve never known but I also have witnessed the most incredibly profound sightings both in the sky as well as feet away from me. This planet is on a very negative path towards destruction but WE can change that together. If we were to get 1% of the population to meditate and make contact, we would force our governments to acknowledge the truth about extraterrestrial life among us and change our destructive habits destroying our planet. This is just some of the evidence from under the stars in the desert sky that can no longer be ignored and must be shared immediately 💞💫☄️ to make contact yourself you can download the CE5 app and it will teach you the protocols to connect to life form beyond our planet!! (Ps, if it doesn’t happen on the first try - keep trying - it took me several sessions to tap into a deep enough level of meditation to make contact!) Happy communicating 💞🙏🏼
“I also have witnessed the most incredibly profound sightings both in the sky as well as feet away from me,” Lovato wrote in a message to her 93 million Instagram followers that accompanied blurry footage and stills of lights of unknown origin in the California skies.
Lovato’s experiences align with Cyrus’ claims, at least geographically, though there was no mention of flying, glowing snowplows.
She also issued a call for people to join her in learning to “meditate and make contact” with aliens, claiming that if just one percent of Earth’s population did so, it would force world governments to acknowledge the existence of aliens among us and stop the destruction of the planet.
