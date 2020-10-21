3 killed & 1 seriously wounded as gunman opens fire in Houston club

Three men were shot and killed and one other individual was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting at a club in Houston, Texas.

According to local media, at around 10pm on Tuesday, a gunman pulled a weapon and started to shoot at the crowd inside DD Sky Club, located near downtown.

Three men died at the scene while a fourth was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, the Houston Police said in a tweet.

The gunman reportedly fled the bar. Police have not yet made any arrests in connection to the incident, and say that there may be more than one shooter. Investigators are reviewing surveillance video. The reasons for the shooting are still unknown.

Three men are dead, a fourth in critical condition, after a shooting at Houston’s D&D Sky Club. #KHOU11pic.twitter.com/RsqljI10pF — Matt Dougherty (@MattKHOU) October 21, 2020

Footage posted to social media shows a large police presence outside of the bar, with the parking lot adjacent to the bar cordoned off.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!