 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

US Justice Department & 11 states file antitrust lawsuit against Google, say giant pays ‘billions each year’ to sideline rivals

20 Oct, 2020 16:03
Get short URL
US Justice Department & 11 states file antitrust lawsuit against Google, say giant pays ‘billions each year’ to sideline rivals
©  REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo
Google has been hit by a lawsuit which alleges that the internet giant engaged in anticompetitive behavior, giving its search engine an unfair advantage over rival services. 

The US government has accused Google, a unit of the tech giant’s umbrella company Alphabet Inc., of paying “billions” each year to distributors, including mobile phone companies and web browser developers, to secure default status for its search engine. 

For years, Google has entered into exclusionary agreements, including tying arrangements, and engaged in anticompetitive conduct to lock up distribution channels and block rivals.

The suit will specifically target the company’s business dealings with device manufacturers who use the Android operating system, onto which Google’s search engine comes pre-loaded. 

Eleven states joined the federal lawsuit against the Silicon Valley behemoth, according to court filings. 

Also on rt.com ‘Playing selective god’: Google ‘whistleblower’ tells Project Veritas that search engine ‘skews’ results in Democrats’ favor

Republican Senator Josh Hawley said in a statement that the federal lawsuit was “the most important antitrust case in a generation.”

Earlier in October, a House Judiciary subcommittee concluded after a probe that Google wielded monopoly power with its search engine. The investigation by the Democrat-majority body noted that Google has been able to maintain its dominant position through acquisitions, with the company buying up some 260 companies in 20 years. The company was investigated together with Apple, Amazon and Facebook – and for all of them, the investigation found evidence of monopoly power.

In its response, Google branded the lawsuit “deeply flawed.”

People use Google because they choose to – not because they're forced to or because they can't find alternatives.

This isn’t the first time that Google has been accused of having an unfair advantage over its rivals. The European Union slapped the company with a $1.7 billion fine last year for preventing websites from using Google's competitors to find advertisers.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!





Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies