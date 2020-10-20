 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Won’t happen under Kamala-Biden ticket’: Fox Sports duo caught mocking military flyover in apparent hot mic moment (VIDEO)

20 Oct, 2020 10:56
© Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters
Fox Sports casters Joe Buck and Troy Aikman have caused quite a controversy among conservative circles in the US after they were apparently caught on a hot mic poking fun at military flyovers before sports events.

The hot mic moment happened during Fox Sports’ coverage of Sunday’s NFC game between the Packers and Buccaneers. In a video published by Defector (who said it got it from an unnamed “tipster”), the pair is heard mocking pregame military flyovers, a regular occurrence at US sporting events, as a waste of taxpayer money.

As four A-10 ‘Thunderbolt’ aircrafts flew over the mostly empty Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, the pair bantered about the spectacle. 

“That’s a lot of jet fuel just to do a little flyover,” Aikman said.

“That’s your hard-earned money and your tax dollars at work,” Buck wryly replied. 

“That stuff ain’t happening with the Kamala-Biden ticket, I’ll tell you that right now, partner,” Aikman, in an off-the-cuff remark.

While discussing the case on Twitter, many agreed with the sportscasters, decrying the “faux patriotism” of the flyover spectacles. 

Some suggested the flyover budget would be best spent on coronavirus stimulus packages for small businesses struggling during the pandemic. 

A lot of responses were irate at the perceived slight against military service personnel and veterans.

Rather fittingly, many used the hot mic moment as a political football, to slam their opponents as un-American and unpatriotic.

Others couldn’t help but notice the reference to the “Kamala-Biden” ticket, apparently pointing to the fact that Kamala Harris is Biden’s VP pick.

