‘Won’t happen under Kamala-Biden ticket’: Fox Sports duo caught mocking military flyover in apparent hot mic moment (VIDEO)

Fox Sports casters Joe Buck and Troy Aikman have caused quite a controversy among conservative circles in the US after they were apparently caught on a hot mic poking fun at military flyovers before sports events.

The hot mic moment happened during Fox Sports’ coverage of Sunday’s NFC game between the Packers and Buccaneers. In a video published by Defector (who said it got it from an unnamed “tipster”), the pair is heard mocking pregame military flyovers, a regular occurrence at US sporting events, as a waste of taxpayer money.

Even Joe Buck and Troy Aikman find pregame flyovers to be a little much these days: https://t.co/0IZL6GhmZypic.twitter.com/G4EpB3SYtN — Defector (@DefectorMedia) October 19, 2020

As four A-10 ‘Thunderbolt’ aircrafts flew over the mostly empty Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, the pair bantered about the spectacle.

“That’s a lot of jet fuel just to do a little flyover,” Aikman said.

“That’s your hard-earned money and your tax dollars at work,” Buck wryly replied.

“That stuff ain’t happening with the Kamala-Biden ticket, I’ll tell you that right now, partner,” Aikman, in an off-the-cuff remark.

While discussing the case on Twitter, many agreed with the sportscasters, decrying the “faux patriotism” of the flyover spectacles.

Some suggested the flyover budget would be best spent on coronavirus stimulus packages for small businesses struggling during the pandemic.

A lot of responses were irate at the perceived slight against military service personnel and veterans.

Rather fittingly, many used the hot mic moment as a political football, to slam their opponents as un-American and unpatriotic.

🚨🚨🚨YIKES!@TroyAikman mocks pregame flyover — acknowledging that Democrats aren’t proud of our military and says that it’s a “Kamala-Biden ticket.”Could the @NFL and Democrats be MORE unlikable and unAmerican?https://t.co/IVvDZngpQH — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) October 19, 2020 So is @TroyAikman saying before Trump we didn’t have flyovers?Or is he saying that Biden-Harris hate our vets and country so much they won’t do it? — The Big Guy-Ross Schumann🇺🇸 (@RossSchumann) October 19, 2020

Others couldn’t help but notice the reference to the “Kamala-Biden” ticket, apparently pointing to the fact that Kamala Harris is Biden’s VP pick.

This clip is all the more telling due to Troy Aikman referring to the "Kamala-Biden ticket." 😄 Great job alienating even more of your audience. Embarrassing. https://t.co/g0hFeGFA2E — Douglas Ernst (@douglasernst) October 20, 2020

