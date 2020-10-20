 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people': Rapper 50 Cent says 'Vote Trump' reacting to Biden's tax hike plan

20 Oct, 2020 00:08
FILE PHOTOS. ©  Reuters / Brendan McDermid;  Reuters / Carlos Barria
Rapper 50 Cent has become an unlikely supporter of Donald Trump’s reelection campaign, with the hip hop artist reacting in horror to Joe Biden’s tax plan, which hikes rates on high earners, and calling on fans to “vote for Trump.”

The ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin’ star threw his weight behind the president in an Instagram post on Monday, sharing a screencap from a news broadcast showing the top combined state and local tax rates under Biden’s proposal along with an outraged caption.

“WHAT THE F**K! (VOTE for TRUMP) I'M OUT. F**K NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway,” he wrote, adding “I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people. 62%, are you out of ya f**king mind?”

The Democratic nominee’s plan would raise taxes for those earning more than $400,000 per year, pushing the top statutory rates over 60 percent in some states, including in New Jersey, New York and California, according to an analysis by the Tax Foundation. Even accounting for deductions, loopholes, offsets and credits, the top 1 percent of earners will see a hike in their effective rates, which will jump from 26.8 to 39.8 percent.

Though the rapper faced a bout of bankruptcy in 2015 – which he continues to joke about, asking for a “gracious loan” in another Insta post on Monday – he has since bounced back and is reportedly back in the green. He was previously among the highest-earning rappers in the world, with a net worth repeatedly estimated at over $100 million by Forbes prior to his financial troubles.

Born Curtis Jackson, the entertainer has largely voiced disapproval for Trump in the past, slamming him as a “reality show president” and a “nightmare,” while even claiming he turned down $500,000 to attend his inauguration. Nonetheless, Monday’s endorsement has earned the rapper scorn on social media, as critics labeled his tax concerns “selfish,” some demanding he pay his “fair share.”

Some rallied to his defense, however, arguing that Biden’s tax proposal would punish the rapper’s success and hand “half his earnings” to the government.

