'I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people': Rapper 50 Cent says 'Vote Trump' reacting to Biden's tax hike plan

Rapper 50 Cent has become an unlikely supporter of Donald Trump’s reelection campaign, with the hip hop artist reacting in horror to Joe Biden’s tax plan, which hikes rates on high earners, and calling on fans to “vote for Trump.”

The ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin’ star threw his weight behind the president in an Instagram post on Monday, sharing a screencap from a news broadcast showing the top combined state and local tax rates under Biden’s proposal along with an outraged caption.

“WHAT THE F**K! (VOTE for TRUMP) I'M OUT. F**K NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway,” he wrote, adding “I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people. 62%, are you out of ya f**king mind?”

The Democratic nominee’s plan would raise taxes for those earning more than $400,000 per year, pushing the top statutory rates over 60 percent in some states, including in New Jersey, New York and California, according to an analysis by the Tax Foundation. Even accounting for deductions, loopholes, offsets and credits, the top 1 percent of earners will see a hike in their effective rates, which will jump from 26.8 to 39.8 percent.

Though the rapper faced a bout of bankruptcy in 2015 – which he continues to joke about, asking for a “gracious loan” in another Insta post on Monday – he has since bounced back and is reportedly back in the green. He was previously among the highest-earning rappers in the world, with a net worth repeatedly estimated at over $100 million by Forbes prior to his financial troubles.

Also on rt.com Progressive Democrats denounce Biden’s ‘shift to left’ with ‘Bidenomics’ as nothing more than REAGANOMICS

Born Curtis Jackson, the entertainer has largely voiced disapproval for Trump in the past, slamming him as a “reality show president” and a “nightmare,” while even claiming he turned down $500,000 to attend his inauguration. Nonetheless, Monday’s endorsement has earned the rapper scorn on social media, as critics labeled his tax concerns “selfish,” some demanding he pay his “fair share.”

50 Cent can go fuck himself for choosing his personal wealth over the health of the nationWhat a selfish piece of shit pic.twitter.com/R9QzUPGtGf — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) October 19, 2020

You want to pay $750 in taxes like Trump. 🤦🏾‍♀️ yeah, he doesn't like black should be enough for you not to vote for him. Rich people problems — Nikkie Love (@nikkie_morris) October 19, 2020

Pay your fair share. You're rich stop acting broke — Arms (@arminater) October 19, 2020

Some rallied to his defense, however, arguing that Biden’s tax proposal would punish the rapper’s success and hand “half his earnings” to the government.

Under a Biden tax plan 50 Cent would have to legally change his name to 19 Cent because that’s all he’d have left. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 19, 2020

50 Cent has endorsed Trump because he doesn't want Biden to take over half his earnings in taxes. The Left of course treats this as some kind of frivolous reason to vote a certain way, but these are the sorts of things actual adults care about. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 19, 2020

The 50 Cent endorsement will swing multitudes of people to actually look at how trashy Biden’s tax plan really is. #ItsOverFolks#MAGA — Pastor Greg Locke (@pastorlocke) October 19, 2020

Anyone who thinks it’s fair that someone who makes over $400,000 should have to pay 60% of their pay, including state & federal taxes, is absolutely absurd. Just because someone makes a lot of money, doesn’t mean that they should be obligated to give over 1/2 of it away. — Libertarian Mama (@LibertarianMam3) October 19, 2020

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!