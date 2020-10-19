 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Actress Francia Raisa claims she ‘could have died’ after being ‘boxed in’ by Trump caravan on California freeway (VIDEO)

19 Oct, 2020 11:29
Screenshot: © Instagram / @franciaraisa
Actress Francia Raisa has claimed that she was intimidated by a caravan of Trump supporters, subjected to verbal abuse and “boxed in” on a freeway in California as she attempted to flee.

The 32-year-old actress claims she “almost crashed” as she was taunted and mocked by Trump supporters who were parading along California’s 405 freeway on Sunday as the US president touched down for a fundraiser event in Southern California. 

She explained her alleged ordeal in a tearful, expletive-laden video posted to her Instagram stories.

The actress, who is of Mexican heritage and once donated her kidney to singer Selena Gomez, implied the intimidation was racially-motivated, claiming that the Trump supporters who surrounded her in their vehicles “were just being so violent.” 

“I was just on the 405 and I got stuck in that stupid Trump rally and they f***ing boxed me in and they’re pointing at me and laughing at me, saying ‘Ha ha’ and literally I almost crashed because they wouldn’t let me out,” she says in the video.

She claims she tried to go around the convoy but several cars boxed her in, pointed at her, honked their horns, and laughed throughout the alleged incident which she suggests was racially-motivated given that she is Mexican.

Conservative Twitter reacted to the video with skepticism, questioning why she could film and drive in the aftermath but didn’t manage to capture the alleged incident itself.

Some drew comparisons with disgraced actor-director Jussie Smollett, who is currently facing charges relating to staging a hoax hate crime attack against himself in January 2019.

Also on rt.com Jussie Smollett indicted in Chicago on multiple counts in relation to 2019 hoax attack

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump held a fundraiser at a private residence in Newport Beach before giving an election campaign speech at a rally in Carson City, Nevada. 

