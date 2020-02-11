Jussie Smollett indicted in Chicago on multiple counts in relation to 2019 alleged hoax attack

Actor Jussie Smollett has been indicted on several counts, stemming from him falsely claiming to be the victim of a racist and homophobic attack. He was previously indicted over the hoax, but the charges were dropped.

The charges against the Former "Empire" actor were filed by special prosecutor Dan Webb and confirmed by the Cook County Clerk’s Office on Tuesday. The actor was indicted on six counts, including disorderly conduct.

"A Cook County grand jury returned a six-count indictment charging Jussie Smollett with making four separate false reports to Chicago Police Department officers related to his false claims that he was the victim of a hate crime, knowing that he was not the victim of a crime," the office said in a statement Tuesday.

READ MORE: Cops release bodycam footage of actor Jussie Smollett in noose after ‘attack’ (VIDEO)

The disgraced entertainer was charged on 16 criminal counts last February after he was accused of staging a hate crime on himself outside of his apartment building in Chicago, in which he claimed two men in ski masks assaulted him, tying a noose around his neck as they hurled racial and homophobic slurs. While the charges were abruptly dropped one month later, a special prosecutor was appointed in August to continue looking into the case.

He is scheduled to appear in court on February 24.

Also on rt.com ‘Humiliation and extreme distress’: Jussie Smollett sues Chicago after faking hate crime

The decision to drop the charges stoked outrage nationwide, prompting a series of protests and demands that State Attorney Kim Foxx resign, while then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel personally sent Smollett a bill for the $130,000-plus spent on the investigation into the alleged hoax attack. The actor never paid up, forcing the city to sue to collect the funds. Smollett then countered with a lawsuit of his own, alleging he was subjected to “humiliation and extreme distress” in the aftermath of the supposed attack.

JUST IN: Special prosecutor Dan Webb says Kim Foxx’s office hasn’t been able to provide any evidence that the #JussieSmollett prosecution was handled the same way as similar cases. pic.twitter.com/MfOJReglkT — Jason Meisner (@jmetr22b) February 11, 2020

DETAILS TO FOLLOW