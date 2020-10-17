 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Explosion’ & huge fire in Harrisonburg, Virginia leaves at least three injured (VIDEOS)

17 Oct, 2020 16:24
©  Facebook / The Citizen (@theHBurgCitizen)
A fire in a commercial business area of Harrisonburg, Virginia has hospitalized three people, two of whom are in a “serious condition,” as first responders continue to search for people and battle the blaze.

Firefighters responded to “what was described as an explosion and a subsequent fire” in Miller Circle in Harrisonburg, Mike Parks, the director of communications for the city, told the press on Saturday. 

While the exact site of the blast wasn’t immediately clear, a shopping center reportedly affected by the fire contained a vape store, a barbershop, as well as grocery and music stores.

Three people were transported to hospital from the scene, two in a “serious condition,” and another with a “minor condition.” 

Harrisonburg citizens took to social media to describe the sounds of the explosion early on Saturday. Videos from the scene show serious damage to the commercial area. Firefighters continue to work at the scene, but the fire has reportedly been “contained.”

Governor Ralph Northam tweeted that he has deployed extra emergency personnel to the scene for “additional support.” Although no official word has been released regarding the cause of the fire, the governor described the incident as a “gas explosion.”

