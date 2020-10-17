‘Explosion’ & huge fire in Harrisonburg, Virginia leaves at least three injured (VIDEOS)

A fire in a commercial business area of Harrisonburg, Virginia has hospitalized three people, two of whom are in a “serious condition,” as first responders continue to search for people and battle the blaze.

Firefighters responded to “what was described as an explosion and a subsequent fire” in Miller Circle in Harrisonburg, Mike Parks, the director of communications for the city, told the press on Saturday.

While the exact site of the blast wasn’t immediately clear, a shopping center reportedly affected by the fire contained a vape store, a barbershop, as well as grocery and music stores.

Three people were transported to hospital from the scene, two in a “serious condition,” and another with a “minor condition.”

Harrisonburg citizens took to social media to describe the sounds of the explosion early on Saturday. Videos from the scene show serious damage to the commercial area. Firefighters continue to work at the scene, but the fire has reportedly been “contained.”

Fire crews still working. pic.twitter.com/tKRk5dSdyD — Ian Munro (@iamIanMunro) October 17, 2020

View from Air-3 of the building on Miller Circle in Harrisonburg that appears to have exploded this morning Crews are containing the scene parts of South Main St. will be closed for some time. @WHSVnewspic.twitter.com/co6mhlY0OL — John Hood (@WHSV_John) October 17, 2020

Governor Ralph Northam tweeted that he has deployed extra emergency personnel to the scene for “additional support.” Although no official word has been released regarding the cause of the fire, the governor described the incident as a “gas explosion.”

My team and I are closely monitoring the situation in Harrisonburg after a gas explosion this morning. First responders and firefighters are on the scene, and we have deployed state emergency personnel for additional support. Please avoid the area. — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) October 17, 2020

Harrisonburg Fire Chief Matt Tobia is saying site is under investigation. Cannot confirm cause of explosion at this point. Says investigation may take several days. Crews have fire contained, but not extinguished. pic.twitter.com/APDZji1YiO — Ian Munro (@iamIanMunro) October 17, 2020

If you like this story, share it with a friend!