Quick-thinking pilot somehow survives crash landing in parking lot, walks away after plane FLIPS onto car (VIDEO, PHOTOS)

A brave and apparently skilled 53-year-old pilot is lucky to be alive after his plane lost power shortly after takeoff, forcing him to make a crash landing in a local shopping mall parking lot.

The incident took place Thursday afternoon in Puyallup in Washington state. The pilot managed to guide the plane safely down to Earth, but the aircraft flipped onto a car in the parking lot of the Sunrise Village shopping mall during the rough landing.

Eyewitness images from the scene show the aftermath of the terrifying touchdown.

Breh. A plane crashed into a car! Crazy asf. Praying whoever was on board & driving! pic.twitter.com/8lXyICiT7K — Loco : Ya Fave Jerry 🤪 (@t1loco_) October 16, 2020

The pilot, and sole occupant of the aircraft, miraculously walked away from the crash with only cuts and bruises.

“The pilot is up, walking around with minor injuries,” said Pierce County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Ed Troyer. “He’s shook up but going to be OK.”

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!