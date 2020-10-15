Project Veritas alleges egregious Instagram censorship in shocking new VIDEO

Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe has shared shocking footage that purports to show Facebook-owned Instagram censoring his posts on the platform in real time.

Video of the alleged censorship was uploaded to Twitter Thursday morning and shows the head of the right-wing whistleblower group Project Veritas attempting to tag his own group in an Instagram post.

However, the name is automatically cut off and thus rendered useless, limiting the post’s potential reach and possible traffic to the account, which has proved to be thorn in the side of a slew of tech giants in recent months.

The revelation comes amid a slew of big tech censorship scandals involving Facebook and its founder Mark Zuckerberg, as well as his counterpart at Twitter, Jack Dorsey, for their roles in suppressing political freedoms in New Zealand and interfering in coverage of the latest controversy involving Hunter Biden in the US, respectively.

Allegations are rife on social media of ongoing cover-ups and so-called ‘shadowbanning’ of conservative voices or people attempting to discuss certain topics, such as Hunter Biden’s alleged misdeeds in Ukraine. Some went further and outright accused the social media giants of interfering with and manipulating democracy around the world.

Facebook and Twitter’s response to @nypost amounts to a deliberate attempt to intervene in a democratic election... this is a kind of information coup: the withholding of information by censorship, the pushing of information as propaganda’:@SpectatorUSAhttps://t.co/Matsfb0OFf — Dominic Green (@DrDominicGreen) October 14, 2020 .@Twitter and @Facebook’s censorship of the @nypost story on a meeting between Hunter Biden, Joe Biden, and Burisma is an obvious and transparent attempt to influence the upcoming election. That’s why today I sent a letter seeking answers behind this censorship. pic.twitter.com/fq1aCUbH5X — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) October 14, 2020

Both companies claim their respective controversies are merely consequences of their attempts to safeguard domestic politics across the globe from outside interference, but many decry the apparent bias to the alleged ‘collateral damage’.

Also on rt.com Zuckerberg donates $100mn more for ‘safe elections’ as judge says no law prohibits private funding despite ‘risk of skewing’ vote

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!