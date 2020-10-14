 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

‘MAGA Haberman’: Resistance roasts NYT reporter, once considered friendly by Clinton, for even MENTIONING Hunter Biden emails

14 Oct, 2020 19:17
Get short URL
‘MAGA Haberman’: Resistance roasts NYT reporter, once considered friendly by Clinton, for even MENTIONING Hunter Biden emails
©  Twitter/screenshot
Even mentioning the October surprise story about Hunter Biden in order to criticize it has landed journalist Maggie Haberman in hot water with online Democrat activists, who furiously accused her of helping President Donald Trump.

It appears that Haberman broke the unwritten code of silence in the mainstream media by sharing a New York Post story on Wednesday that claimed to show that the son of the Democratic presidential nominee engaged in corrupt dealings with a Ukrainian gas company.

Haberman was apparently trying to criticize the story, but merely mentioning it earned the New York Times reporter an avalanche of opprobrium – and a new nickname, based on the Trump campaign slogan “Make America Great Again.”

It wasn’t just anonymous Twitter trolls, either, but the major names of online Resistance with tens of thousands of followers, insulting the reporter without regard to the platform’s code of conduct.

Citing the contents of a laptop hard drive found in a Delaware repair shop, the Post story claims Hunter introduced his father to an adviser of the controversial Ukrainian gas company Burisma. Joe Biden, then Barack Obama’s vice president and now the Democratic challenger to Trump in next month’s presidential election, has repeatedly denied knowing anything about Hunter’s business in Ukraine. Photos reportedly retrieved from the laptop also show the younger Biden in compromising activities involving drug use and sex.

Also on rt.com Paper publishes alleged emails, files of Biden’s son Hunter, claiming he peddled influence in Ukraine

The avalanche of attacks on Haberman is particularly ironic, given that it was four years ago this week that she was exposed as a “friendly journalist” trusted by Hillary Clinton’s campaign to “tee up stories” for them. 

On October 10, 2016, WikiLeaks published an email obtained from the personal account of Clinton campaign chair John Podesta, showing a January 2015 exchange between her campaign staff.

“We have [had] a very good relationship with Maggie Haberman of Politico over the last year,” wrote Clinton’s communications director Nick Merrill to campaign manager Robby Mook. “We have had her tee up stories for us before and have never been disappointed.”

The campaign thinks it “can achieve our objective and do the most shaping by going to Maggie,” Merrill added. 

Later that year, Haberman moved to the New York Times and, in 2018, won a Pulitzer Prize for “reporting on Donald Trump’s advisers and their connections to Russia” – a narrative pushed by Clinton and the Democrats that later turned out to be a fabrication.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies