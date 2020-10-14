‘MAGA Haberman’: Resistance roasts NYT reporter, once considered friendly by Clinton, for even MENTIONING Hunter Biden emails

Even mentioning the October surprise story about Hunter Biden in order to criticize it has landed journalist Maggie Haberman in hot water with online Democrat activists, who furiously accused her of helping President Donald Trump.

It appears that Haberman broke the unwritten code of silence in the mainstream media by sharing a New York Post story on Wednesday that claimed to show that the son of the Democratic presidential nominee engaged in corrupt dealings with a Ukrainian gas company.

Haberman was apparently trying to criticize the story, but merely mentioning it earned the New York Times reporter an avalanche of opprobrium – and a new nickname, based on the Trump campaign slogan “Make America Great Again.”

What is WRONG with you? You know they're calling you MAGA Haberman, right? And you deserve it. Shame on you. https://t.co/uh64zYI0Og — Kimberley Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) October 14, 2020

It wasn’t just anonymous Twitter trolls, either, but the major names of online Resistance with tens of thousands of followers, insulting the reporter without regard to the platform’s code of conduct.

Fake-scandal-spewing MAGA Haberman should finally just quit @nytimes and go work at the National Enquirer. @maggieNYT#MAGAHabermanpic.twitter.com/I0DaWfOcUI — Bryan Dawson (@BryanDawsonUSA) October 14, 2020

Did you really RT a NY Post article?You are straight up hot garbage, MAGA Haberman. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) October 14, 2020

Citing the contents of a laptop hard drive found in a Delaware repair shop, the Post story claims Hunter introduced his father to an adviser of the controversial Ukrainian gas company Burisma. Joe Biden, then Barack Obama’s vice president and now the Democratic challenger to Trump in next month’s presidential election, has repeatedly denied knowing anything about Hunter’s business in Ukraine. Photos reportedly retrieved from the laptop also show the younger Biden in compromising activities involving drug use and sex.

The avalanche of attacks on Haberman is particularly ironic, given that it was four years ago this week that she was exposed as a “friendly journalist” trusted by Hillary Clinton’s campaign to “tee up stories” for them.

On October 10, 2016, WikiLeaks published an email obtained from the personal account of Clinton campaign chair John Podesta, showing a January 2015 exchange between her campaign staff.

“We have [had] a very good relationship with Maggie Haberman of Politico over the last year,” wrote Clinton’s communications director Nick Merrill to campaign manager Robby Mook. “We have had her tee up stories for us before and have never been disappointed.”

The campaign thinks it “can achieve our objective and do the most shaping by going to Maggie,” Merrill added.

Maggie Haberman published unverified, anonymously-sourced fake news about collusion and other nonsense pushed by her intel masters, for years.But Twitter colleagues are angry with her attempting to debunk The Post w/ OTR names and physical evidence, for Joe Biden.Incredible. — Peoples_Pundit (@Peoples_Pundit) October 14, 2020

Later that year, Haberman moved to the New York Times and, in 2018, won a Pulitzer Prize for “reporting on Donald Trump’s advisers and their connections to Russia” – a narrative pushed by Clinton and the Democrats that later turned out to be a fabrication.

