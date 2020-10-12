 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Organizer of Brooklyn Jewish Orthodox anti-lockdown protest arrested, charged with ‘inciting to riot’

12 Oct, 2020 04:42
Ultra-Orthodox Jews gather in the Borough Park neighborhood of Brooklyn amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in New York, U.S. October 7, 2020. © REUTERS/Yuki Iwamura
Jewish activist Heshy Tischler has been arrested and charged with inciting a riot and “unlawful imprisonment,” his charges stemming from a Jewish Orthdox protest against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s coronavirus policy.

“Harold "Heshy" Tischler has been charged with inciting to riot and unlawful imprisonment in connection with an assault of a journalist,” The New York City Police Department reported on Sunday.

A video of Tischler’s arrest late on Sunday shows several officers taking the Brooklyn community activist and radio host into custody off the street.

Tischler’s capture hardly came as a surprise since the activist himself teased his looming arrest in a video post on social media. However, Tischler indicated that he would be arrested on Monday, rather than over the weekend.

Geoffrey A. Davis, President at James E. Davis Stop Violence Foundation, a non-profit, tweeted on Sunday that “there was a clear understanding” that Tischler was going to turn himself in on Monday and that he was supposed to escort him to the station.

“Arresting him tonight was low and unhelpful,” Davis tweeted.

Tischler said that he would be surrendering to police amid accusations that he goaded  participants of his anti-lockdown rally in Brooklyn on Wednesday to attack an Orthodox Jewish journalist - Jacob Kornbluh. 

Tischler has repeatedly accused Kornbluh of being “a snitch” for drawing  the NYC authorities’ attention to the violations of the coronavirus restrictions by the community.

At the Wednesday rally, Tischler confronted Kornbluh yet again in a tense standoff. A video from the protest shows Kornbluh being mobbed and heckled by the demonstrators, calling him “a moser,” rabbinic term for a Jew who informs on another Jew, as Kornbluh pleads with the protesters not to spit on him.

Kornbluh claimed that he was “hit in the head, and kicked at by an angry crowd” at the protest.

Tischler denied the allegations, accusing the Jewish Insider journalist of lying that he was “brutally assaulted” and changing his narrative.

Shortly after the news of Tischler’s arrest spread, a group of demonstrators, some with Trump/Pence campaign flags, turned out in Borough Park to protest his detention.

In the meantime, several dozen protesters flocked to what is believed to be Kornbluh’s apartment, chanting “Shame on you!”

The arrest comes after Cuomo attacked President Donald Trump for supposedly fuelling Orthodox Jews’ uprising based on a prank call in which Tischler’s name was also mentioned. The caller urged demonstrators to show up at anti-lockdown protests with signs “Cuomo killed thousands” that should be “as big as possible.”

The Trump campaign and Tischler both denied involvement in the call, with Tischler saying that he contacted the caller, who told him that he uploaded the audio message to WhatsApp to play a prank on his friends, and did not mean anything sinister.

