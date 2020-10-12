Organizer of Brooklyn Jewish Orthodox anti-lockdown protest arrested, charged with ‘inciting to riot’

Jewish activist Heshy Tischler has been arrested and charged with inciting a riot and “unlawful imprisonment,” his charges stemming from a Jewish Orthdox protest against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s coronavirus policy.

“Harold "Heshy" Tischler has been charged with inciting to riot and unlawful imprisonment in connection with an assault of a journalist,” The New York City Police Department reported on Sunday.

A video of Tischler’s arrest late on Sunday shows several officers taking the Brooklyn community activist and radio host into custody off the street.

WOW BREAKING: NYPD arrests the organizer of the lockdown protests in NYC!!! pic.twitter.com/CQm54GYME9 — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) October 12, 2020

Tischler’s capture hardly came as a surprise since the activist himself teased his looming arrest in a video post on social media. However, Tischler indicated that he would be arrested on Monday, rather than over the weekend.

Yes, they got me finally. I am being arrested on Monday morning by the @NYPD66Pct at 10:00 am for inciting a riot. Pastor Mcall & Jeffry Davis will be taking me in.This comes after asking for peaceful protest with absolute no violence, tweeted.@jacobkornbluh threatened me. pic.twitter.com/Idw3rxJg6Y — Heshy Tischler (@HeshyTischlerNY) October 9, 2020

Geoffrey A. Davis, President at James E. Davis Stop Violence Foundation, a non-profit, tweeted on Sunday that “there was a clear understanding” that Tischler was going to turn himself in on Monday and that he was supposed to escort him to the station.

“Arresting him tonight was low and unhelpful,” Davis tweeted.

Very disappointed in @nypdnews. There was a clear understanding that Mr Tischler was going to turn himself in tomorrow morning with me escorting him in. Arresting him tonight was low and unhelpful. — Hon. Geoffrey Davis (@GeoffreyADavis) October 12, 2020

Tischler said that he would be surrendering to police amid accusations that he goaded participants of his anti-lockdown rally in Brooklyn on Wednesday to attack an Orthodox Jewish journalist - Jacob Kornbluh.

Tischler has repeatedly accused Kornbluh of being “a snitch” for drawing the NYC authorities’ attention to the violations of the coronavirus restrictions by the community.

This evil snitch, @jacobkornbluh, called me & told me that what I did was no good & I must stop or else he will report me to the Mayor.He sent the media to spread hate on Jews & told them to call police on me.Mr. Kornbluh, who the hell do you think you are? Go back to London. pic.twitter.com/1xn2z0bCmY — Heshy Tischler (@HeshyTischlerNY) October 7, 2020

At the Wednesday rally, Tischler confronted Kornbluh yet again in a tense standoff. A video from the protest shows Kornbluh being mobbed and heckled by the demonstrators, calling him “a moser,” rabbinic term for a Jew who informs on another Jew, as Kornbluh pleads with the protesters not to spit on him.

Kornbluh claimed that he was “hit in the head, and kicked at by an angry crowd” at the protest.

I was just brutally assaulted, hit in the head, and kicked at by an angry crowd of hundreds of community members of the Boro Park protest — while yelling at me “Nazi” and “Hitler” —after Heshy Tischler recognized me and ordered the crowd to chase me down the street — Jacob Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) October 8, 2020

Tischler denied the allegations, accusing the Jewish Insider journalist of lying that he was “brutally assaulted” and changing his narrative.

Hello everyone. @jacobkornbluh lied again. He wasn't "brutally assaulted" he lied to gain a few followers on @Twitter, what a disgrace. Stop defending liars!!!Report from @SamiLiebman. 🔽🔽 https://t.co/p4gZZ4Kg2A — Heshy Tischler (@HeshyTischlerNY) October 8, 2020

Shortly after the news of Tischler’s arrest spread, a group of demonstrators, some with Trump/Pence campaign flags, turned out in Borough Park to protest his detention.

More protesters showing up in Borough Park over the arrest of Heshy Tischler. pic.twitter.com/MAO54Tm4Ij — Andrea Karshan (((אביבה אסתר))) (@karshanandrea) October 12, 2020

In the meantime, several dozen protesters flocked to what is believed to be Kornbluh’s apartment, chanting “Shame on you!”

"Shame on you. Shame on you." outside Jacob Kornbluh's building in Borough Park as Borough Park protests continue. pic.twitter.com/bEG5fiPfIm — Andrea Karshan (((אביבה אסתר))) (@karshanandrea) October 12, 2020

The arrest comes after Cuomo attacked President Donald Trump for supposedly fuelling Orthodox Jews’ uprising based on a prank call in which Tischler’s name was also mentioned. The caller urged demonstrators to show up at anti-lockdown protests with signs “Cuomo killed thousands” that should be “as big as possible.”

The Trump campaign and Tischler both denied involvement in the call, with Tischler saying that he contacted the caller, who told him that he uploaded the audio message to WhatsApp to play a prank on his friends, and did not mean anything sinister.

