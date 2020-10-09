Trump slammed by left for ‘blacksplaining to black people’ over comments calling BLM ‘Marxist’ & ‘racist’ on Rush Limbaugh show

President Donald Trump has angered liberals, including CNN’s Don Lemon, by criticizing the “Marxist” Black Lives Matter movement during his two hour appearance on Rush Limbaugh’s radio program.

In a conversation that covered a wide array of topics, Limbaugh and the president eventually turned their attention to BLM, which has been behind numerous protests across the country, some turning violent and destructive, since the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“Don’t forget, Black Lives Matter, what was Black Lives Matter?” Trump said of the movement’s, which he has called a “symbol of hate,” beginnings. The president went on to recall the BLM protesters chanting “pigs in a blanket, fry ‘em like bacon” in reference to the police.

“‘Pigs in a blanket, fry ‘em like bacon.’ The first time I ever heard of Black Lives Matter, I said, ‘that’s such a terrible term’ because it’s such a racist term. It’s a term that sows division between blacks and whites everybody else,” he said.

“It’s a very bad term for blacks,” Trump added, calling BLM a “Marxist movement” and again condemning the “pigs in a blanket” statement.

President @realDonaldTrump: Black Lives Matter is a Marxist organization that chants ‘pigs in a blanket, fry ‘em like bacon’ when talking about our police officers pic.twitter.com/qdxif3gZhN — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) October 9, 2020

Since it was not entirely clear if Trump referred to the “pigs in a blanket” chant as a “racist term” – since he mentions it twice when making his point – or whether he was actually saying the term “black lives matter” is racist, he was promptly blasted by critics for the comments.

“I’m glad he is blacksplaining for black people as a white racist who is in the White House,” CNN’s Don Lemon said in reaction to a clip that edited out the references to the “pigs in a blanket” quote.

“This president does not understand America, let alone Black America,” Lemon added.

President Trump called Black Lives Matter a “racist term” in an interview.“This President does not understand America, let alone Black America. … He is desperate right now,” @donlemon says to @brikeilarCNN. pic.twitter.com/DZ7f96cJNh — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) October 9, 2020

Other liberal critics echoed similar anger against Trump on social media.

"All the nails are in the coffin but he just keeps hammering more for fun," writer Jordan Ross Schindler tweeted.

He means racist against white ppl — Neil Hopkins (@neilehopkins) October 9, 2020

Wow - Trump said “Black Lives Matter is a racist term and it’s a marxist organization.” #25thAmendmentNow — Mj Johnson 🌍 (@tweetsie26) October 9, 2020

