 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Leftist journalist hounded online for suggesting Michigan kidnap plotters were radicalized by poverty

9 Oct, 2020 21:00
Get short URL
Leftist journalist hounded online for suggesting Michigan kidnap plotters were radicalized by poverty
A combination of police mugshots shows William Null, Eric Molitor, Michael Null and Shawn Fix, four of thirteen men arrested on October 7, 2020. © Reuters / Antrim County Sheriff's Office
Commenting on the thwarted extremist plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, leftist reporter Walker Bragman was hounded by online commenters for suggesting that the would-be terrorists were radicalized by poverty.

“Can we acknowledge that maybe economic circumstances play a role in radicalizing people?” Bragman tweeted on Thursday night, following news of the FBI revealing the kidnap plot in Michigan. The journalist tried to illustrate his point by attaching pictures of one of the arrested men’s somewhat decrepit-looking house.

“No one is fated to be a far-right terrorist. This is learned and fostered by governmental neglect,” the pundit continued in a long Twitter thread. “We are reaping what we've sowed over four decades of trickle-down neoliberal policies.”

Bragman’s take on the anti-government right-wing militants didn’t sit well with many on the platform, specifically because, in the front yard of the coup-plotters’ house there was an American Confederate flag, long a symbol associated with white US nationalists. The journalist was swiftly branded an “apologist” for racists. “Just say you support white terrorism. It’s quicker,”tweeted film writer Alynda Wheat.

The Atlantic’s Jemele Hill turned the tables on Bragman’s “economic circumstances” point, saying that black families in the country on average have much less than the white ones, but “haven’t plotted to overthrow the government.” 

“It’s the whiteness that radicalizes them, not the poverty,” she concluded.

Many commenters disagreed with Bragman’s initial assessment of the men’s home, countering that his perception of the militants’ living circumstances was entirely subjective. “It’s like a modest size house with a yard and some trucks – the American dream!”said author Matthew Yglesias.

The much-discussed property is the residence of Pete Musico and Joseph Morrison, two of the 13 men arrested by the FBI. It was supposedly used as a training ground by the suspects in their plot to kidnap the governor.

Also on rt.com FBI foils alleged militia plot to KIDNAP Michigan Governor Whitmer – by a group that called her ‘tyrant b***h’ over Covid-19 rules

According to Michigan’s Attorney General the conspirators intended to instigate a second “civil war” in the US by kidnapping state officials, including the governor, killing law enforcement officers, and taking over the state’s Capitol building.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies