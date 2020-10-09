Trump completes Covid treatment, expected to return to 'public engagements' Saturday as Dems angle to oust him on health grounds

Donald Trump was given a clean bill of health by his doctor, who said the president has completed a course of treatment for his Covid-19 infection and will be ready to return to "public engagements" on Saturday.

"Since returning home, his physical exam has remained stable and devoid of any indications to suggest progression of illness," Dr. Sean Conley said Thursday evening in a White House memo. "Overall, he's responded extremely well to treatment, without evidence on examination of adverse therapeutic effects."

Saturday will mark the 10th day since Trump tested positive for the virus. Based on "the trajectory of advanced diagnostics" that his team of doctors has been conducting, "I fully anticipate the president's safe return to public engagements at that time."

The positive health report came on the same day that Democrats revealed plans to create a congressional commission to help determine whether the president is too sick to "discharge the powers and duties of office." House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, "We're going to be talking about the 25th Amendment" in a press conference Friday.

The 25th Amendment lays down guidelines for replacing a president who dies, resigns or is incapacitated. One provision of the amendment allows the vice president and a body approved by Congress to jointly determine whether the president is unwell enough to be replaced.

Trump tested positive for the virus last Thursday and was moved to Walter Reed National Military hospital on Friday, after suffering from a high fever and diminished oxygen levels in his blood. According to Conley and his other doctors, Trump's condition improved rapidly and he suffered no more bouts with high fever after Friday morning. He left Walter Reed on Monday evening, returning to the White House, and later said, "I feel perfect. There's nothing wrong."

The positive doctor's report also could help ease concerns over Trump's health heading into the presidential debate that was scheduled for Oct. 15, but the Commission on Presidential Debates has already decided to make that event virtual, not in-person. Trump said Thursday that he wouldn't participate in an online debate with Democrat challenger Joe Biden.

