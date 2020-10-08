‘I’m a perfect physical specimen’: Trump says he beat Covid-19 because he’s ‘extremely young,’ critics go crazy

Donald Trump has defined himself as a “perfect physical specimen” and said he overcame his bout of Covid-19 thanks to being “extremely young” and healthy, sending his critics into a frenzy.

During a Thursday morning Fox Business interview, host Maria Bartiromo told Trump it was “amazing” that he had come back to the White House from his brief quarantine at the Walter Reed medical center “in such strong form.” The compliment prompted Trump into some unreserved self-praise.

“I’m back because I’m a perfect physical specimen, and I’m extremely young.”

While the president’s comment that he is “extremely young” was clearly sarcasm, netizens were not so sure about the “perfect physical specimen” part – and he was quickly ridiculed by critics, who began to post unflattering comparison images on Twitter.

"I am perfect physical specimen and I'm extremely young, and so I am lucky that way" #TrumpHasCovid#COVID19#SteroidTrumppic.twitter.com/ZSxzDkNSJX — D E (@Treg4life) October 8, 2020

"I'm a perfect physical specimen" pic.twitter.com/26NV7Jlzl6 — Mark Biggs Sr. (@MarkBiggsSr) October 8, 2020

I am a perfect physical specimen and I am young pic.twitter.com/hZS2V5cWqn — Purple Monkey Dishwasher (@HayekandHockey) October 8, 2020

Some simply slammed him as “delusional.”

The President believes he's "a perfect physical specimen" & I am Marie of Rumania! Talk about delusional. — Erica Jong (@EricaJong) October 8, 2020

Others commenters, however, like the New York Times reporter Alan Rappeport, took Trump’s grandiose self-description as a simple joke.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi even weighed in on the comments during a press conference later on Thursday, apparently taking them very seriously. “His disassociation from reality would be funny if it weren’t so deadly,” she said.

While clearly not lacking in confidence about his physical appearance and health, Trump did admit in the interview that he could afford to lose some weight. “Perhaps a couple of pounds we could lose here and there, but you know, I’m in good health,” he told Bartiromo.

Trump had previously made similarly positive comments about his Covid-19 recovery, tweeting on Monday that he “felt better than he did 20 years ago,” while returning to White House after being treated at Walter Reed.

