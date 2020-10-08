‘Misogynistic loser’: Fox News contributor eviscerated on Twitter for calling Kamala Harris an ‘insufferable lying bi**h’

Republican consultant and Fox News contributor Harlan Hill bashed a social media hornets’ nest with a bat with a tweet branding Democratic VP candidate Kamala Harris an “insufferable lying b*tch” during her debate with Mike Pence.

“Kamala Harris comes off as such an insufferable lying bitch. Sorry, it’s just true,” Hill tweeted during the Wednesday night debate between Harris and Vice President Mike Pence. “I didn’t think it was possible for someone to be less likable than Hillary Clinton,” he added in a separate tweet.

Kamala Harris comes off as such an insufferable lying bitch. Sorry, it’s just true. — HARLAN Z. HILL 🇺🇸 (@Harlan) October 8, 2020

I didn’t think it was possible for someone to be less likable than @HillaryClinton, but here we are... https://t.co/QdxZnh5LyL — HARLAN Z. HILL 🇺🇸 (@Harlan) October 8, 2020

The backlash to the name-calling was instant and severe. While left-leaning woke warriors are often patrolling Twitter, Harris has a notoriously defensive online following that goes by the name ‘K-Hive.’

Hill was slammed as a “sexist,”“misogynistic loser” and “vile racist” for his unbecoming debate commentary.

“Harlan Hill comes off as such a misogynistic racist… Sorry, it's just true,”tweeted comic book editor Heather Antos, mimicking the wording of Hill’s initial post.

I’d expect nothing less from a vile, racist. pile of horse manure like you than to disrespect a Black woman who won’t ‘stay in her place.’Right on cue klansman. https://t.co/T2L1yI8QYh — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) October 8, 2020

BREAKING: Fox News’ Harlan Hill just called Kamala Harris an “insufferable lying bitch.”Raise your hand if you demand that Fox News fires this misogynistic loser immediately. — Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) October 8, 2020

Many said Hill should be instantly canceled, with some calling on Fox News to take him off the network as a contributor.

If you agree Harlan Hill should be fired for calling Kamala Harris “insufferable lying bitch” please retweet this. https://t.co/idGlV7Q8Oi — 🌺💙 SHEILA 💙🌺 (@sdr_medco) October 8, 2020

Few were ready to defend him, with even users who shared his disdain for Harris admitting that the wording was “mean.”

He isnt wrong....his wording is mean, but the woman is a hypocrite.Verified. — DaGrayArea Podcast (@DaGrayArea1) October 8, 2020

Some put another spin on the whole thing, however, suggesting that Hill’s words might have the inadvertent effect of helping Joe Biden and Harris in the polls.

Hill apparently saw the immense backlash to his tweet, but wasn’t at all fazed by it. “Kamala Harris still sucks and comes off as a b*tch,” he wrote on Thursday morning, adding fuel to the fire.

