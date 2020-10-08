Orthodox Jews in New York dance & scuffle with police as they protest Cuomo’s lockdown policy for 2nd night in a row (VIDEO)

New York’s Orthodox Jewish community has taken to the streets for a second night to demand an end to Governor Andrew Cuomo’s lockdown policies, insisting the pandemic does not override their right to freely worship.

Brooklyn’s Borough Park saw a flurry of colorful signs and banners on Wednesday night going into Thursday morning, as scores of Orthodox Jews gathered to call for a lifting of Cuomo’s shutdown orders, which have closed synagogues, schools and ‘non-essential’ businesses around the state, particularly in the densely populated boroughs of New York City.

Footage of the event made the rounds on social media, showing a festive atmosphere as a crowd demonstrators sang and danced to lively music, with one netizen adding a caption: “They don’t let us celebrate in the synagogue, so we celebrate in the street,” while dubbing the action a “peaceful protest.”

Current scene in #Brooklyn . Jewish community continues protesting into the night pic.twitter.com/WIZ0AyhVgR — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) October 8, 2020

HAPPENING NOW in Boro Park, Brooklyn. They don't let us celebrate in the synagogue, so we celebrate in the street. (aka peaceful protester)#Sukkot2020#Trump2020pic.twitter.com/pfjwGYbvcw — Joel Fischer (@JFNYC1) October 8, 2020

A number of Trump flags were seen flying over the crowd, suggesting strong support for the president among the group. The Republican leader has often voiced skepticism about the stricter lockdown policies brought by Democratic mayors and governors, and has himself been reluctant to mandate nationwide restrictions, instead allowing localities to decide for themselves. Some banners carried more strident slogans, one reading “We will not comply.”

In Borough Park, Brooklyn protestors have “Trump 2020” flags during anti-lockdown protests.Borough Park has the highest COVID positivity rate in the city, at over 8%.@PIX11Newspic.twitter.com/iZLRp1N7K0 — Cristian Benavides (@cbenavidesTV) October 8, 2020

Happening now in Boro Park, Brooklyn. Trump flags at Jewish anti-lockdown protests. pic.twitter.com/ZkyG4LE5PP — Joel Fischer (@JFNYC1) October 8, 2020

Jewish reporter attacked, called 'Nazi' at Orthodox protest in NYC https://t.co/mdMgfQc6URpic.twitter.com/1B2qI1Zxql — New York Post Metro (@nypmetro) October 8, 2020

At one point during the protest, tensions between demonstrators and law enforcement devolved into a shoving match. It’s unclear what prompted the fracas, but it appears to have blown over without escalating into more significant violence. As police prepared to leave the event, a local reporter noted overhearing an officer state “We stayed way too f**king long,” while another said “No way we were breaking that s**t up.”

BREAKING: Tense moments, shoving and pushing in Borough Park, Brooklyn during anti-lockdown protest.@PIX11Newspic.twitter.com/c5n4WeiFTA — Cristian Benavides (@cbenavidesTV) October 8, 2020

Cops are pulling out. “We stayed way too fucking long,” one of them says. “No way we were breaking that up.” pic.twitter.com/QrvVBayIHn — Jake Offenhartz (@jangelooff) October 8, 2020

Wednesday was the second consecutive night of protests around Borough Park, the first of which saw Orthodox demonstrators torching piles of face masks as a symbolic repudiation of the ongoing lockdowns, which have wrought economic devastation on New York businesses in addition to cracking down on public worship. The city fire department was called to extinguish the blaze, though that did little to quell the demonstrators.

