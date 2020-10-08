‘You spent 3.5 yrs trying to overturn election’: Pence reminds Harris of Russiagate when grilled on ‘peaceful transfer of power’

Asked about committing to a peaceful transfer of power if Joe Biden wins the November election, Mike Pence accused Kamala Harris’s party of trying to “overturn” the 2016 presidential vote for “the last three and a half years.”

Accusing President Donald Trump of refusing to “commit himself to a peaceful transfer of power,” debate moderator Susan Page asked Vice President Pence what he would do in a scenario where Donald Trump actually refuses to accept an election loss.

Side-stepping an actual commitment, the vice president said he believes he and Trump will win the election against “establishment” candidates like Harris and Joe Biden, and then turned the question around on Harris.

“When you talk about accepting the outcome of the election, I must tell you, Senator,” Pence said, turning his attention to Harris, “your party has spent the last three and half years trying to overturn the results of the last election.” Pence was referring to the probe into accusations Russia interfered with the 2016 presidential race and influenced the results, while Trump colluded with Moscow – a disproven claim Harris pushed during the debate.

“It was found there was no obstruction, no collusion, case closed,” the VP has reminded.

Pence asked if Trump will accept a peaceful transfer of power: "Senator, your party has spent the last 3.5 years trying to overturn the results of the last election. It's amazing..." pic.twitter.com/Bk1DH5eGlR — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 8, 2020

Pence also brought up Hillary Clinton stating in August that “Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstances because I think this is going to drag out, and eventually I do believe he will win if we don’t give an inch and if we are as focused and relentless as the other side is,” one of the statements suggesting Democrats could be the ones not committed to accepting the upcoming election results.

Despite a special counsel probe finding nothing indictable related to the Trump campaign colluding with the Russian government to influence the election, Harris stated that collusion had, in fact, happened. She even accused Russia of interfering in the current presidential election.

“I serve on the Intelligence Committee of the United States Senate,” Harris said when slamming the president for “embracing” Russian President Vladimir Putin. “America’s intelligence community told us Russia interfered in the election of the president of the United States in 2016 and is playing in 2020.”

“Donald Trump prefers to take the word of Vladimir Putin over word of the American intelligence community,” she added.

Donald Trump has betrayed our friends and embraced dictators around the world. pic.twitter.com/ZHw9VeSTaL — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 8, 2020

