Trump campaign leaves debate ticket for long-deceased TUPAC, mocking Kamala Harris for saying he’s the best rapper ‘alive’
Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh confirmed the move Wednesday in response to a tweet by journalist Amber Athey. Senior campaign adviser Jason Miller reportedly quipped earlier, “I’m personally more of a Biggie fan,” but “we will have a ticket for Tupac.”
October 7, 2020
The stunt was meant to poke fun at a gaffe by Harris as she prepares to face off with Vice President Mike Pence in Wednesday’s debate. Harris was asked last month at the NAACP’s virtual convention whom she considered to be the “best rapper alive.” She quickly answered, “Tupac.” CNN commentator Angela Rye, who asked the question, then reminded Harris that Shakur was long dead.Also on rt.com ‘Shorty wanna be a thug’? Kamala Harris slated for saying 2Pac is the ‘best rapper ALIVE’
“Not alive, I know, I keep doing that,” Harris said. She then failed to mention a living rapper as the discussion continued. Rye added, “That was not supposed to be a stumper.”
Shakur was murdered in 1996 at the age of 25 in a drive-by shooting. Biggie Smalls, the deceased rapper favored by Miller, in 1997.Also on rt.com Kamala Harris’ tacky dalliance with Elle leans into gender stereotypes to cover for her lack of appealing policies
Harris fans came to her defense after Murtaugh’s tweet, including several commenters who suggested that the Trump campaign should have come up with a stronger jab. One Twitter user said, “Kamala Harris ought to leave a seat for Herman Cain, since he’s still tweeting after his death.”
Conspiracy theorists have suggested that Shakur faked his own death, and he has been the subject of many alleged “sightings,” much like Elvis Presley. If he picks up his ticket for Wednesday’s debate, those rumors may go from conspiracy theories to conspiracy facts.
