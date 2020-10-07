Ghislaine Maxwell hires ‘super lawyer’ who represented bin Laden’s henchman

Suspected child trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell has hired Bobbi Sternheim to join her legal defense team ahead of her 2021 trial. The so-called “New York Super Lawyer” once represented one of Osama bin Laden’s henchmen.

A highly respected and seasoned trial lawyer, Sternheim has had a long career representing defendants in numerous high-profile, federal and international court cases. According to her firm's website, the New York-based lawyer specializes in ‘litigating difficult and complex cases.’

She has represented defendants in cases covering the whole spectrum of alleged international crime, including racketeering conspiracies, international terrorism, capital murder, and inter-state transport of pornographic media.

Also on rt.com Virgin Islands AG demands ENTIRETY of Epstein flight logs, ‘sparking panic’ among wealthy passengers

In her most high-profile case, Sternheim represented Bin Laden henchman Khaled al-Fawwaz, who was convicted for his role in the twin bombings of embassies in Kenya and Tanzania in 1998, in which 224 people were killed. He was sentenced to life in prison.

She also defended Minh Quang Pham, 33, who was ordered by a leader of al Qaeda's Yemen affiliate to carry out a suicide bombing on London's Heathrow airport. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison by a Manhattan judge in 2016 for providing material support to terrorists after reportedly working as a propagandist for Al Qaeda.

Maxwell, 58, is awaiting trial on grooming and sexual abuse charges related to notorious pedophile and millionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein, following her arrest in July.

She stands accused of: Conspiracy and seduction of minors to travel to and participate in illegal sexual acts; Seduction of a minor to travel to and participate in illegal sexual acts; Conspiracy to transport minors to participate in criminal sexual acts; Transport of a minor to participate in criminal sexual acts; and two counts of perjury.

Also on rt.com ‘Intimate info will spread like wildfire’: Ghislaine Maxwell urges court to keep 2016 deposition sealed to ensure ‘fair trial’

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!