‘Our roof just fell off’: Tesla owner sends Elon Musk video of apparent manufacturing meltdown

One Californa family say they were forced to perform a U-turn just a couple of hours after buying a brand-new Tesla Model Y, after the car’s glass roof suddenly ripped off while they were driving on the highway.

Nathaniel Galicia Chien was driving with his parents down Interstate 580 in their new Tesla when they heard an increasingly loud rumbling, which swiftly turned into a roar of wind before the roof suddenly flew off behind them.

“I thought a window was open,” Chien said, “but half a minute later, the entire glass top of the roof just flew off in the wind.”

Chien shared a video of the mishap’s immediate aftermath on Twitter, tagging Tesla CEO Elon Musk, with the wry caption: “Why didn’t you tell us that Tesla sells convertibles now? Because the roof of our brand-new Model Y fell off on the highway.”

On the Tesla Model Y, the roof panel is a single sheet of glass, and there have been several complaints of improperly sealed windshields on Tesla vehicles in recent months.

Chien claims the dealership manager suggested that the factory had forgotten to apply the sealant to the roof altogether. According to Chien, no one was injured, and highway patrol officers were notified of the rogue roof blocking the road.

Tesla ranked last in a customer survey about the build quality of various car manufacturers, with owners complaining about issues such as paint, seating, windshield and window fixtures, and even seat belt problems.

