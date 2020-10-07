 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

‘Our roof just fell off’: Tesla owner sends Elon Musk video of apparent manufacturing meltdown

7 Oct, 2020 12:20
Get short URL
‘Our roof just fell off’: Tesla owner sends Elon Musk video of apparent manufacturing meltdown
© File Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images
One Californa family say they were forced to perform a U-turn just a couple of hours after buying a brand-new Tesla Model Y, after the car’s glass roof suddenly ripped off while they were driving on the highway.

Nathaniel Galicia Chien was driving with his parents down Interstate 580 in their new Tesla when they heard an increasingly loud rumbling, which swiftly turned into a roar of wind before the roof suddenly flew off behind them. 

“I thought a window was open,” Chien said, “but half a minute later, the entire glass top of the roof just flew off in the wind.”

Chien shared a video of the mishap’s immediate aftermath on Twitter, tagging Tesla CEO Elon Musk, with the wry caption: “Why didn’t you tell us that Tesla sells convertibles now? Because the roof of our brand-new Model Y fell off on the highway.”

On the Tesla Model Y, the roof panel is a single sheet of glass, and there have been several complaints of improperly sealed windshields on Tesla vehicles in recent months.

Chien claims the dealership manager suggested that the factory had forgotten to apply the sealant to the roof altogether. According to Chien, no one was injured, and highway patrol officers were notified of the rogue roof blocking the road. 

Tesla ranked last in a customer survey about the build quality of various car manufacturers, with owners complaining about issues such as paint, seating, windshield and window fixtures, and even seat belt problems.

Also on rt.com ‘Everybody dies’: Musk says neither he nor his family will take Covid-19 vaccine, blasts Bill Gates as ‘knucklehead’

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies