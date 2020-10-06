‘America don’t give a f**k about us’: WATCH BLM vigil group clash with armed, pro-Trump militia in Texas

Texas Rangers have charged Wolfe City police officer Shaun Lucas with murder for the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man. A vigil was held on Monday night, and there were violent clashes between BLM activists and locals.

Jonathan Price, 31, was tasered and then shot to death on Saturday while trying to break up an altercation at a gas station in Wolfe City, 80 miles northeast of Dallas.

Officer Lucas responded to a call about a fight in progress when he encountered Price, who reportedly resisted arrest in a non-threatening way. As Price walked away from Lucas, the officer shot him with his Taser before opening fire with his handgun.

Alternate view of some of the chaos - Wolfe City, TX pic.twitter.com/a4fFULzsor — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) October 6, 2020

Price was rushed to hospital for emergency treatment, where he later died. He was found to have been unarmed at the time of his death. Lucas has been released on $1 million bond.

A vigil was held overnight by Black Lives Matter protesters demanding justice for the slain man. When the group encountered a heavily armed group of apparent Trump supporters, all hell broke loose as eyewitness footage from the scene shows.

Wolfe City, TX - "Justice for Jonathan Price" BLM group tries to attack an armed man, situation is pretty tense right now. I don't know why they would want to do this, besides wanting to get shot and be a martyr. pic.twitter.com/QikTRb6fej — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) October 6, 2020 More from Wolfe City, TX "Justice for Jonathan Price" pic.twitter.com/t8MtsvMLvC — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) October 6, 2020

Some discussion followed the brief scuffles between the two factions, and one of the BLM activists interviewed at the scene claimed: “Everytime I see a Trump flag, [or] an American flag, I think ‘racist.’”

"Every time I see a Trump flag or an American flag I think racist" Wolfe City, TX pic.twitter.com/uIzFWo9uK6 — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) October 6, 2020

“‘Cause America don’t give a f**k about us, clear as day. And Trump don’t give a f**k about us,” the man concluded.

The clashes occurred amid months of anti-police-brutality and anti-racism protests organized by Black Lives Matter and affiliated organizations in the wake of the shooting of unarmed black men by law enforcement.

Recently, heavily armed militias on both sides of the argument have taken to the streets in displays of force.

