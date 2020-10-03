 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Space X launch aborted TWO SECONDS before launch, days after Starlink mission failure

3 Oct, 2020 07:18
Falcon 9 and GPS III-4 vertical on Pad 40 in Florida. ©SpaceX via Global Look Press
Friday’s Space X launch of a Falcon 9 rocket, which was supposed to deliver into orbit an advanced GPS satellite for the US military, was aborted just two seconds before lift-off.

The launch was scheduled for 9:43 p.m. EDT (01:43 GMT on Saturday) from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral, Florida. The launch sequence was aborted by mission control two seconds before ignition. Space X would not immediately report what caused the hiccup or when another attempt would be made.

The abort was the second in as many days for Space X. A different Falcon 9 rocket, carrying 60 satellites of the Starlink internet system was scheduled for launch on Thursday. But that mission was pulled just 18 seconds before lift-off due to irregular ground sensor readings.

The GPS satellite in Friday's mission belongs to a new Block III generation of US military spacecraft providing navigation signals. The Pentagon already has three of them in orbit, delivered by Space X in December 2018 and June this year and by the United Launch Alliance in August 2019.

