Jailed Hollywood producer Weinstein charged with SIX new sexual assault counts in LA

Disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein, currently jailed for 23 years in New York over multiple sex crimes, has been slapped with six new counts of sexual assault by Los Angeles prosecutors, who are seeking his extradition.

The charges were announced by Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey on Friday.

“I am thankful to the first women who reported these crimes and whose courage have given strength to others to come forward,” Lacey said. “The willingness of these latest victims to testify against a powerful man gives us the additional evidence we need to build a compelling criminal case.”

The LA charges against Weinstein were first brought in January. On Friday, Weinstein was hit with three new felony counts each of forcible rape and forcible oral copulation, bringing the total number of counts to 11.

It’s the second time the LA charges have been expanded and they now include alleged crimes spanning from 2004 to 2013, and concern five victims.The disgraced 68-year-old producer was sentenced by a New York court to 23 years in jail this March. He was found guilty of sexually assaulting his former assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006, as well as of raping aspiring actress Jessica Mann in 2013.

More than 100 women, including Hollywood stars such as Uma Thurman and Salma Hayek, have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct. Many of the alleged incidents date back decades.

The Weinstein scandal has been one of the main drivers behind the #MeToo movement which kicked off back in 2017 and focused on exposing the sexual abuse and harassment of women.

