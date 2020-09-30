 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US military air tanker lands on its belly after colliding with F-35B jet during mid-air refueling in California (PHOTOS)

30 Sep, 2020 08:28
FILE PHOTO: A F-35B fighter jet demonstrates simulated mid-air refueling with a KC-130 at an air show at Fairford, the UK. © Reuters/Peter Nicholls
A US Marine Corps F-35B fighter plane has collided with a KC-130J refueling aircraft. The jet crashed as the tanker was forced to make an emergency landing in the middle of a field.

The two planes collided in mid-air during a refueling operation at around 4pm local time on Tuesday, the Naval Air Facility El Centro reported.

The F-35B pilot ejected to safety as the jet crashed in the desert near Salton City.

The tanker, meanwhile, was forced to make an emergency landing in the middle of a field near the Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport in the town of Thermal. All eight crew members were unharmed.

Photos from the scene published by local media show the KC-130J lying on its belly with two of its four propellers missing.

An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the crash.

Another US Marine Corps F-35B crashed in South Carolina in 2018. Its pilot also safely ejected, and there were no casualties on the ground.

