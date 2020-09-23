 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

$42 million Russian Su-30 fighter jet accidentally SHOT DOWN during military drills, but pilots survive, reports say (VIDEO)

23 Sep, 2020 20:57
Get short URL
$42 million Russian Su-30 fighter jet accidentally SHOT DOWN during military drills, but pilots survive, reports say (VIDEO)
FILE PHOTO. Su-30 fighter jets. © Reuters / Evgeniy Epanchintsev
A Su-30 fighter jet that crashed in central Russia might have been accidentally shot down by another jet during military drills, local media has reported. Both pilots managed to eject safely, but the aircraft was destroyed.

The $42 million plane came down in a wooded area in Russia’s central Tver Region on Tuesday. The two pilots survived the crash and were evacuated. They were in a “satisfactory” condition after the incident, the press service for Russia's Western Military District explained.

While the military remained tight-lipped on the causes of the crash, multiple media reports suggested on Tuesday that the jet was likely shot down. Preliminary findings indicate the machine was hit during a military exercise by another aircraft, an anonymous source with the Tver Region’s emergency services told Moscow's TASS news agency.

The Kommersant business daily provided further details, reporting that the jet was hit by an autocannon shell shot by its more modern cousin – an Su-35 multirole fighter. While the planes don’t usually carry any ammunition or missiles during simulated dogfights, this time, the aircraft allegedly had its autocannon loaded. The shell reportedly struck the Su-30 jet in its tail section.

Also on rt.com Dutch F-16 fighter jet SHOT ITSELF with cannon during drills, probe reveals

Drone footage posted from the scene shows what remains of the jet’s carcass scattered in a forest, the aircraft having largely disintegrated on impact.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies