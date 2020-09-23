$42 million Russian Su-30 fighter jet accidentally SHOT DOWN during military drills, but pilots survive, reports say (VIDEO)
The $42 million plane came down in a wooded area in Russia’s central Tver Region on Tuesday. The two pilots survived the crash and were evacuated. They were in a “satisfactory” condition after the incident, the press service for Russia's Western Military District explained.
While the military remained tight-lipped on the causes of the crash, multiple media reports suggested on Tuesday that the jet was likely shot down. Preliminary findings indicate the machine was hit during a military exercise by another aircraft, an anonymous source with the Tver Region’s emergency services told Moscow's TASS news agency.
Выжег поляну. Лайф публикует видео с места крушения Су-30 под Тверью: https://t.co/BFN92t5D9gpic.twitter.com/H2bhjwD0cY— lifenews_ru (@lifenews_ru) September 23, 2020
The Kommersant business daily provided further details, reporting that the jet was hit by an autocannon shell shot by its more modern cousin – an Su-35 multirole fighter. While the planes don’t usually carry any ammunition or missiles during simulated dogfights, this time, the aircraft allegedly had its autocannon loaded. The shell reportedly struck the Su-30 jet in its tail section.Also on rt.com Dutch F-16 fighter jet SHOT ITSELF with cannon during drills, probe reveals
Drone footage posted from the scene shows what remains of the jet’s carcass scattered in a forest, the aircraft having largely disintegrated on impact.
