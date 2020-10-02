 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Actor Tom Arnold shares Trump aide’s ‘personal cell’ number hours after she tests positive for Covid-19, Twitter takes no action

2 Oct, 2020 20:20
©  REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Outspoken liberal actor Tom Arnold tweeted out what he claimed was Hope Hicks’ “personal cell” phone number after news broke she was positive with Covid-19, and Twitter has taken no action against the account.

In a since-deleted tweet, Arnold reportedly wrote, “Silent thoughts & prayers aren't enough for national treasure Hope Hicks. She needs to hear them.” He then shared what he said was her “personal cell.”

Sharing someone’s cell phone number is in violation of Twitter’s conduct rules –  it’s the reason Kanye West recently got locked out of his account – but Arnold’s account has been active since the posting, enough that he even responded to reports he’d shared the phone number and appeared to defend himself.

“I was being nice!!” he wrote in one posting about it.

According to a Twitter spokesperson, the company did not take any action against Arnold’s account. 

In another tweet hashtagging Hicks’ name, Arnold responded to a MSNBC-produced list of White House officials who have traveled with the adviser to the president by saying, “I think Rudy Giuliani and Trump Sr are the only 2 old enough to die. It is what it is.”

Though he deleted his original tweet, reports of sharing Hicks’ phone number have earned Arnold plenty of criticism.

Actor James Woods slammed Arnold as a “particularly nasty piece of work.”

“@tomarnold is a sick man – and, at the same time, just a typical Democrat,” filmmaker Nick Searcy added. 

This is far from the first time a ‘political’ take has landed Arnold in hot water. The devoted Trump critic tweeted in June that “white liberal men” should borrow rifles and “go nose to nose with Trump’s gang of misfit tools.”

Arnold has also claimed to have audio of Trump using racist language since 2017, but the tapes have never materialized. The actor was even visited in 2018 by the Secret Service after saying he wanted to “bodyslam” the president.

Hicks tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, and the president and first lady also received positive results later that day.

